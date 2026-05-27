Transportation Commission awards 10 highway contracts in May

STATEWIDE, Wyo. – At its May regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded 10 contracts valued at approximately $49 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $40 million to Utah-based Whitaker Construction Co. Inc. for the construction of truck parking areas on Interstate 80 beginning at mile marker 6.68 east of Evanston. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2028.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $2.3 million to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for reconstruction, full depth reclamation, widening and overlay projects on County Road 139 (East Ridge Road) beginning at mm 0.88 for approx. 2.13 miles in the city of Sheridan. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.8 million to Buffalo-based Barnum Inc. for a railroad crossing system and approaches on US Highway 20/26 beginning at mm 99.64 just east of Shoshoni at the Bighorn Divide in Fremont County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a second bid to Barnum Inc., valued at approximately $1 million, for guardrail and slope flattening on Wyoming Highway 192 beginning at mm 33.0 between Sussex and Linch in Johnson County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.1 million to Cowley-based S&L Industrial LLC for guardrail work at various locations in Sublette County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $400,000 to Utah-based Interstate Companies LLC for pavement markings at various locations on I-80 in Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $308,000 to Cheyenne-based Traffic Safety Services Inc. for sign upgrades at various locations in Natrona and Niobrara Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $129,000 to Casper-based Modern Electric Co. for intersection lighting on Wyoming Highway 59 and Wyoming Highway 450 between Wright and Bill in Campbell County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

The above projects are funded primarily by federal dollars.

Funded primarily by state dollars, the Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.4 million to Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for the construction of a wildlife turnout, grading, signs and fencing on US Highway 189 beginning at mm 86.00 between LaBarge and Big Piney in Sublette County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2026.

Also funded primarily by state dollars, the Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $410,000 to Gillette-based S&S Builders LLC for repairs at the Spruce Street Interchange Bridge in Rawlins and the Morrie Avenue Bridge in Cheyenne. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.