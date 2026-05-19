U.S. 14A opens Thursday between Burgess Junction and Lovell

The annual spring opening of U.S. 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell has been accelerated by a day to this Thursday, May 21, at noon.

Opening of US14A depends on favorable weather and successful repair of the active slide east of Lovell. Slide repairs on the west side of the Bighorn Mountains are complete so U.S. 14A will open a day early.

"We appreciate everyone's patience," said Blain Mollett, maintenance foreman for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Lovell. "Please keep an eye on the weather, and always be prepared for winter driving on 14A."

The annual winter closure of U.S. 14A west of Burgess Junction is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is located just east of milepost 98.1.

WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about Nov. 30 at the conclusion of the fall hunting season. The high-mountain roadway usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.

For current road conditions, call 511 or log on to wyoroad.info.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.