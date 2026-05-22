WYDOT to present revised Coffeen Avenue Project plans at May 27 public meeting

SHERIDAN, WY — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will host a public meeting on Wednesday, May 27, to present modified plans for the Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane corridor project. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza in the Sibley Conference Room.

Following a public meeting in January, WYDOT received valuable feedback from local residents, landowners, and business owners regarding the preliminary layout—specifically the proposed center medians stretching from Wendy’s south to 1st Avenue East Street, and on East Brundage Lane from Sugarland Drive west to Sheridan Avenue.

In response to community concerns about traffic limitations, WYDOT officials met directly with affected stakeholders, the City Council, and the County Commission to rethink the design.

"We listened to the community's feedback and made changes accordingly," said District Engineer Scott Taylor. "The updated plans reflect a collaborative effort to balance local business access with essential safety upgrades."

The updated design successfully addresses public concerns while maintaining the project’s core objectives: streamlining traffic flow and improving safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. Upgrades include safer neighborhood navigation, improved crossing points, and buffered zones.

WYDOT encourages all interested community members to attend and review the significant changes made to the original proposal.