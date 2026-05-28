Scribner and Pulsenics join forces to accelerate commercial hydrogen R&D

Scribner and Pulsenics collaborate on a groundbreaking hydrogen test system

Unique collaboration brings integrated high-power test systems into the fast-scaling green H2 industry.

Hydrogen innovation moves faster when advanced testing and diagnostics work together.” — Scribner General Manager Russell Freed

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribner, the world’s leading provider of electrochemical testing equipment, and Pulsenics, a global exporter of industrial-strength electrochemical diagnostic hardware, today announced a new line of high-power solutions. The companies will integrate Pulsenics’ industry-leading electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) hardware with Scribner’s scalable test system infrastructure.This collaboration builds on Scribner’s foundation in academic research-grade instrumentation, extending its impact into industrial-scale electrochemical testing applications.Researchers at industrial hydrogen companies can now use Scribner test systems in high-power applications. The Pulse Series, Pulsenics’ family of high-power EIS-based diagnostic devices, provides the technological foundation for electrochemical diagnosis while Scribner test systems provide instrumentation infrastructure to enable industrial stack testing.“Hydrogen innovation moves faster when advanced testing and diagnostics work together,” commented Scribner General Manager Russell Freed. "Partnering with Pulsenics expands the capabilities of Scribner’s high-power test platforms through a more integrated R&D workflow, helping researchers deepen insight, accelerate development, and move technologies toward commercialization.”Electrolyser researchers have long used EIS for product design workflows like failure analysis, degradation benchmarking, and material selection. Those workflows can now proceed at commercial throughput.Scribner test systems are established platforms for high-precision electrochemical characterization, known for their compact architecture and intuitive software interface across research environments worldwide. As green hydrogen technologies transition from laboratory innovation to commercial-scale deployment, Scribner’s measurement expertise is being applied to increasingly demanding operational contexts where data fidelity, reproducibility, and system-level insight are essential to scaling performance.“Scribner test systems have the versatility, reliability, and ease of use that you need to do great science,” commented Pulsenics CEO and co-Founder Essam Elsahwi. “I'm thrilled to help bring Scribner’s legacy of excellence into commercial-grade electrochemical diagnostics.”Scribner test systems with integrated Pulsenics Pulse Probes have an industry-leading feature set, including:• Real-time monitoring for degradation and performance• Wide frequency range, from 0.01 Hz to 100kHz• Scalability to 5MW stacks containing up to 384 cellsHigh-power test systems are available now for researchers and entrepreneurs working in electrolysers, fuel cells, or adjacent technologies.About Scribner Scribner designs and manufactures advanced electrochemical test equipment for fuel cell, electrolysis, redox flow, membrane, and battery research. With over 40 years of experience, Scribner is recognized for precision-engineered instrumentation, deep electrochemical expertise, thorough safety parameters, and responsive technical support. Scribner’s mission is to remove technical barriers and empower researchers to drive discovery, innovation, and impact. Serving laboratories and institutions around the world, Scribner builds lasting partnerships through reliable solutions, scalable systems, and a commitment to enabling scientific breakthroughs.For all media inquiries, please contact info@scribner.com.About PulsenicsPulsenics drives business transformation across the energy industry by enabling more reliable operation of electrochemical assets. Their next-generation performance diagnostics and quality control technologies, combined with industry-leading customer support, help energy companies replace legacy solutions with data-driven rapid insights. With commercial deployments spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, Pulsenics supports leading organizations across the global energy transition. Scale with confidence. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com

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