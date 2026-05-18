Pulsenics launches AccelaGrade™ Module

Pulsenics AccelaGrade for Modules Pulsenics AccelaGrade for Modules, conceptual render Pulsenics AccelaGrade with battery module

High-power testing solution enables end-of-line quality control for modules at 17x the speed of traditional cyclers.

Skyrocketing global demand for batteries is bumping against the quality control bottleneck and Pulsenics is here to help, at every level of battery systems integration.” — Mariam Awara, Co-Founder and COO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenics, a Toronto-based energy technology company, today announced AccelaGrade™ Module, the newest addition to the AccelaGrade™ product family. This new entrant to the battery market will help manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and module integrators ship batteries faster.End-of-line quality control can be the most time-consuming, expensive, and energy-intensive part of module manufacturing. Today, most module makers rely on electrical cycling for their quality control. Cyclers are inherently slow, energy-intensive, and cannot identify failures related to material defects. The AccelaGrade™ Module solves these bottlenecks to help module makers save time and money while enhancing end-user safety in a rapidly electrifying world.AccelaGrade™ Module, like its sibling product for battery cells, measures battery state of health (SoH) by combining electrical cycling, temperature, and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) in an integrated data set. These three measurements run through proprietary machine learning algorithms to produce a SoH grade in less than half an hour. Cyclers, by contrast, can take up to six hours to produce a comparable insight.By testing across multiple modules simultaneously, AccelaGrade™ Module also out-performs cyclers on its advanced feature set. AccelaGrade™ Module can test up to six modules simultaneously thanks to a unique high-power architecture. It is chemistry-agnostic and can be customized for any form factor or connection method. And, thanks to the inclusion of EIS to the testing stack, AccelaGrade™ Module can identify common defects like lithium loss, malformed separators, or passivation of electrodes.“After launching AccelaGrade for battery cells last month, our customers immediately started asking about module-level solutions,” commented COO and co-Founder Mariam Awara. “Skyrocketing global demand for batteries is bumping against the quality control bottleneck and Pulsenics is here to help, at every level of battery systems integration.”Learn more at www.Pulsenics.com or meet with Pulsenics leadership at an upcoming conference, including the Electrochemical Society in Seattle, May 24th - May 28th.About PulsenicsPulsenics drives business transformation across the energy industry by enabling more reliable operation of electrochemical assets. Their next-generation performance diagnostics and quality control technologies, combined with industry-leading customer support, help energy companies replace legacy solutions with data-driven rapid insights. With commercial deployments spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, Pulsenics supports leading organizations across the global energy transition. Scale with confidence. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com Media contact: Wes Andrews, wesandrews@pulsenics.com.

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