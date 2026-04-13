Pulsenics leadership joins Canadian Clean Energy Technologies R&D Partnering Delegation to India

The Pulsenics AccelaGrade scales cell-level quality control.

Ontario-based technology company seeks to accelerate India’s fast-growing electric mobility industry

We’re looking forward to supporting India’s fast-growing cleantech sector with the world’s best electrochemical quality control solutions.” — Mariam Awara, COO and co-Founder

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenics, a Toronto-based technology exporter, joined a trade mission to India this week organized by Team Canada Trade Missions (TCTM). TCTM missions are organized by the Trade Commissioner Service to help Canadian businesses grow into the world’s most dynamic markets. Pulsenics looks forward to helping Indian organizations accelerate their country’s remarkable shift toward electric mobility.The Canadian Clean Energy Technologies R&D Partnering Delegation to India aims to promote opportunities in the Indian clean energy market and build strategic partnerships between Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Indian stakeholders. The cohort will be made of eight to ten Canadian SMEs with demonstrated capabilities in clean energy. Pulsenics, along with colleagues in the clean energy industry, will attend meetings and site visits in both Mumbai and Kolkata.India has set a national goal of 30% EV penetration by the year 2030 as part of a vision to become a net-zero nation by 2070. Electric vehicle sales, including two-wheelers, are increasingly rapidly year-over-year while EV OEMs frequently announce new offers in India. Pulsenics quality control equipment can help build consumer trust in this emerging electric mobility market by keeping defective batteries off the road.“It’s an honor to join this energy-focused Canadian delegation to India,” commented COO and co-Founder Mariam Awara. “We’re looking forward to supporting India’s fast-growing cleantech sector with the world’s best electrochemical quality control solutions.”Pulsenics recently launched AccelaGrade , a groundbreaking quality control technology that determines State of Health for batteries up to 38x faster than competing technologies. Indian electric mobility companies, including battery cell factories, systems assemblers, and electric mobility OEMs can get their batteries into the field faster with next-generation quality control.Pulsenics is among Ontario’s most innovative exporters, with active projects or partnerships in South Korea, Germany, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States. Their next-generation diagnostic solutions, designed around rapid electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, can scale to projects of any size.About PulsenicsPulsenics drives business transformation across the energy industry by enabling more reliable operation of electrochemical assets. Their next-generation performance diagnostics and quality control technologies, combined with industry-leading customer support, help energy companies replace legacy solutions with data-driven rapid insights. With commercial deployments spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, Pulsenics supports leading organizations across the global energy transition. Scale with confidence. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com Media contact: Wes Andrews, wesandrews@pulsenics.com.

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