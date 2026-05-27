Punchup Live Expands Platform with New Podcast Tool Bridging Subscriptions and Live Events

Debuting with Two of Comedy’s Biggest Podcasts: “Bein' Ian with Jordan” and “Tuesdays with Stories”

Our listeners are the same people buying tickets to see Jordan and Ian live. Having both in one place just makes sense. It's how the business actually works.” — James Webb, Producer, Bein' Ian W/ Jordan

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Punchup Live , the creator-first entertainment platform converting digital audiences into invested patrons, today announces the launch of its new podcast tool, designed to unify podcast subscriptions, premium content, and live ticketing in one ecosystem. The initiative debuts with two of comedy’s most recognizable podcasts: Bein' Ian W/ Jordan , hosted by comedians Jordan Jensen and Ian Fidance, and Tuesdays With Stories , the long-running podcast from comedians Joe List and Mark Normand.The launch marks the latest expansion for Punchup Live, which has continued building infrastructure tailored specifically for live entertainers and touring creators. By combining premium podcast content with integrated ticketing, the company aims to create a more direct path between audience engagement and live event attendance."Our listeners are the same people buying tickets to see Jordan and Ian live. Having both in one place just makes sense. It's how the business actually works," said James Webb, Producer, Bein' Ian W/ Jordan.The new podcast product builds on Punchup’s existing ecosystem of creator tools, ticketing infrastructure, analytics, streaming, and digital content distribution. Following its acquisition of ticketing platform Tixologi, Punchup has continued expanding its live commerce capabilities, positioning the company at the intersection of audience engagement and live event monetization.The podcast launch arrives amid increasing competition among creator platforms as companies across newsletters, audio, and memberships continue expanding into adjacent categories. While several platforms have introduced podcast hosting and subscription tools, Punchup Live is positioning itself around the live entertainment economy by directly integrating ticket sales into the creator experience.Punchup Live will operate on a 7% platform fee, offering creators an alternative to larger subscription platforms that currently charge higher standard rates. For touring comedians and podcasters, the model addresses a longstanding disconnect between content and live revenue opportunities. Rather than sending fans across multiple platforms, creators can now offer premium podcast content and live event access in one destination."Bein' Ian W/ Jordan" and "Tuesdays With Stories" are available now on Punchup Live at www.punchup.live ##About Punchup LivePunchup Live is the premier digital destination for live comedy, offering audiences a vibrant mix of stand‑up, improv, comedy music and specials alongside exclusive content from today’s top performers. With powerful show discovery tools and seamless ticket purchasing built right into the platform, Punchup Live makes discovering and attending live shows easier than ever.Founded by former Meta employees Danny Frenkel and Alex Dajani, Punchup Live is transforming the comedy ecosystem by connecting comedians directly with their fans, empowering artists to navigate their careers independently with minimal censorship, and providing in‑depth analytics to help them share their voice or increase their audience. By uniting creators and audiences in one dynamic space, Punchup Live is redefining how live entertainment is experienced in the digital age.For more information visit www.punchup.live

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