RennerVation Foundation Announces Partnership with Junior Cookies to Benefit Camp RennerVation

The Renner Crunch Cookie The RennerVation 4-Pack Jeremy Renner at Camp RennerVation. Photo credit Kevin Lee Baker.

Beloved LA cookie brand will donate $1 for every signature cookie sold May 8 through June 30 to fund summer camp experiences for foster and at-risk youth

I'm so grateful and genuinely excited about this partnership. Junior Cookies is the real deal... The fact that every single Renner cookie sold is going to help send a kid to camp is awesome.” — Jeremy Renner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy Renner’s RennerVation Foundation and Junior Cookies , the family-owned Los Angeles cookie brand, are launching Cookies for Campers, a two-month campaign to benefit Camp RennerVation, the foundation’s signature summer camp program dedicated to creating opportunity and joy for youth in foster care. The campaign runs May 8 through June 30, 2026."These kids have already overcome more than most of us ever will, and what they need more than anything is a place like Camp RennerVation where they feel seen, safe, and celebrated,” said Jeremy Renner, co-founder of RennerVation Foundation. “I'm so grateful and genuinely excited about this partnership. Junior Cookies is the real deal, family-founded just like us. The fact that every single Renner cookie sold is going to help send a kid to camp is awesome."Junior Cookies is beloved for globally inspired, made-to-order creations with locations in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Studio City. During the Cookies for Campers campaign, $1 from every Renner Crunch cookie sold and $5 from every RennerVation 4-pack will be donated directly to fund Camp RennerVation. Customers who prefer to give without purchasing can scan a QR code in store or on the packaging to make a direct donation to Camp RennerVation.The campaign also introduces an exclusive flavor “Renner Crunch” available only for the duration of the Cookies for Campers campaign. The “Renner Crunch” features a decadent, buttery cookie piled high with crunchy potato chips and pretzels, finished with a caramel drizzle and colorful sprinkles for an irresistible sweet-and-salty bite.“Junior Cookies was started in a home kitchen, and community has always been at the center of what we do,” said Halil Sevis, Co-Founder of Junior Cookies. “The Cookies for Campers partnership gives every customer a direct way to make a difference for kids who deserve a summer to remember.”Now in its third year, Camp RennerVation is the RennerVation Foundation’s cornerstone program, bringing foster and at-risk youth to immersive, nature-based summer camp experiences at no cost to families. All programming is experience-based and intentionally designed to build confidence, form meaningful connections, develop life skills, and provide emotional support in an environment that understands the unique needs of foster youth.The 2026 season will run two sessions: Teen Camp, for youth ages 13-19 with programming centered on outdoor adventure, mentorship, and independence-building; and Youth Camp, for children ages 8-12 focused on creativity, play, and belonging. Each session welcomes 100 campers, with all costs covered through donations and community partners.The Cookies for Campers campaign brings this mission directly to Los Angeles, turning every “Renner Crunch” Junior Cookies purchase into a contribution to a summer that could change a child’s life. For more information about the Cookies for Campers campaign or to donate please visit, link.rennervationfoundation.org/cookies ###About RennerVation FoundationFounded in 2023 by siblings Jeremy and Kym Renner, RennerVation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to offer children in foster care and at-risk youth the chance to embrace a childhood filled with joy, growth, and belonging. Leveraging decades of professional expertise within the child welfare system, RVF creates efficient and impactful programs that address the unique challenges faced by foster youth and young adults aging out of foster care. Current initiatives include Camp RennerVation and the Pave Your Way program.For more information, visit www.rennervationfoundation.org and follow on Instagram @officialrennervationfoundationAbout Junior CookiesJunior Cookies is the kind of story you can’t help but root for — a true family-owned business that started in a humble home kitchen in Los Angeles in 2017. During the pandemic, what began as a small family’s passion project quickly turned into a must-try sensation on UberEats (formerly Postmates) and DoorDash. The overwhelming support led them to open their first storefront in West Hollywood in 2022. They opened their second location in Santa Monica in May 2025 and Studio City in February 2026. Known for their bite-sized, made-to-order cookies, Junior Cookies has reimagined what a cookie can be: less sweet, crafted with crème de la crème ingredients like Belgian chocolate, farm-to-table fruits, housemade creams, compotes, and jams, and always freshly made to order in store.For more information, visit www.juniorcookies.com and follow on Instagram @thejuniorcookies

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