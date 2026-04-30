SafeSplash Swim School Marks 10,000 Kids Safer This Water Safety Month

The Only Learn-to-Swim Provider to Earn NDPA's Platinum Seal Invites Families to Make Water Safety a Priority This May

Water safety isn't a one-time conversation, it's a culture we build together. Through this program, we're focused on delivering meaningful progress and real safety outcomes for every swimmer.” — Chris Harkness, President at SafeSplash Swim School

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4 and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5–14 (NDPA), and this May, SafeSplash Swim School is marking a milestone in the fight to change that. As National Water Safety Month kicks off, SafeSplash celebrates nearly 10,000 children who have completed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, a first-of-its-kind program designed to give kids the real, measurable swimming and water safety skills they need to stay safe.The S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise is a structured, results-driven program with clear milestones and a timeline, teaching kids critical self-rescue skills like floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming to safety. If swim students do not hit their goals within a year, SafeSplash offers up to two additional months of free lessons."Water safety isn't a one-time conversation, it's a culture we build together," said Chris Harkness, President at SafeSplash Swim School. "Through this program, we're focused on delivering meaningful progress and real safety outcomes for every swimmer. We're proud to stand alongside the NDPA in advancing a shared mission to prevent drowning and build safer communities."The program is backed by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA), and this year that partnership reached a new level. SafeSplash has become the only learn-to-swim provider in the country to earn the NDPA's Platinum Seal through its newly launched Commitment to Safer Waters Program, the highest recognition given to organizations that demonstrate a deep, proven commitment to drowning prevention."Our Commitment to Safer Waters Seal is more than just a badge, it's a public declaration that an organization is a true champion for water safety," said Alissa Magrum, Executive Director of the NDPA. "We are proud to recognize SafeSplash Swim School as they reinforce industry best practices and lead the charge in protecting children and families from drowning and water-related tragedies."SafeSplash Swim School continues to lead the way in swim instruction, offering expert guidance in top-tier facilities while striving to make swimming safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. As drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death among kids, initiatives like the Water Safety Pledge and S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise are essential in creating a generation of confident swimmers prepared to stay safely around water.To learn more about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise and explore participating locations, visit safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise.About SafeSplash Swim SchoolSafeSplash Swim School, a part of Youth Enrichment Brands, promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, SafeSplash Swim School aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

10 Swim Skills That Could Save Your Child’s Life: The S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise

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