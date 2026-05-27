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Trade Policy Review: Japan

The following documents are available:

Secretariat report

A detailed report written independently by the WTO Secretariat.

Government report

A policy statement by the government of the member under review.

Concluding remarks

  • Chairperson's concluding remarks (available the day of the second meeting)

From the meeting

The Secretariat and Government reports are discussed by the WTO’s full membership in the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB).

Background

Trade Policy Reviews are a WTO transparency exercise in which members' trade and related policies and practices are examined at regular intervals. They allow WTO members to ask questions, exchange views, and comment on each other's policies in collective discussions held in the WTO's Trade Policy Review Body.

All WTO members are subject to review. The frequency of each review depends on the member's share of world trade, with the largest traders being reviewed more frequently.

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Trade Policy Review: Japan

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