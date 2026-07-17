United States launches safeguard investigation on lamb meat

In the notification the United States indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4. Provide a point of contact for the investigation and identify the preferred means for corresponding.

The point of contact for the investigation is:

Camille Bryan

Office of Investigations

U.S. International Trade Commission

500 E Street, SW

Washington, DC 20436

Tel: (202-205-2811)

The public record for this investigation may be viewed on the Commission's electronic docket (EDIS) at https://edis.usitc.gov."

In the notification the United States also provided the following details regarding deadlines and procedures for importers, exporters and other interested parties to present evidence and their views:

"Persons wishing to participate in the investigation as parties must file an entry of appearance with the Secretary to the Commission not later than 21 days after publication of the notice of institution in the Federal Register. The Secretary will prepare a service list containing the names and addresses of all persons, or their representatives, who are parties to this investigation upon the expiration of the period for filing entries of appearance."

The notification also indicates that:

"Each party who is an interested party may submit a prehearing brief to the Commission. The deadline for filing prehearing briefs on serious injury is 8 October 2026; that for filing prehearing briefs on remedy is 23 November 2026.

The Commission has scheduled separate hearings in connection with the serious injury and remedy phases of this investigation. The hearing on serious injury will be held on 16 October 2026, at the U.S. International Trade Commission Building, 500 E Street, SW, Washington, DC.

In the event that the Commission makes an affirmative serious injury determination or is equally divided on the question of serious injury in this investigation, a hearing on the question of remedy will be held on 1 December 2026.

Requests to appear at the hearings should be filed in writing with the Secretary to the Commission on or before 8 October 2026 for the serious injury hearing, and 23 November 2026 for the remedy hearing.

All parties and nonparties desiring to appear at the hearings and make oral presentations should participate in prehearing conferences to be held on 15 October 2026 for the serious injury hearing and 30 November 2026 for the remedy hearing, if deemed necessary."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/USA/16.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or are threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.