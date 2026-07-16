Members agree on 2026 chairpersons for subsidiary bodies of Goods Council
The slate of names of chairpersons is as follows:
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Committee on Anti-dumping Practices
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Mr Danny LO (Hong Kong, China)
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Committee on Customs Valuation
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Ms Christiane DALEIDEN (Luxembourg)
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Committee on Import Licensing
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Ms Mi Jin RYU (Republic of Korea)
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Committee on Market Access
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Mr Luis OÑA-GARCÉS (Ecuador)
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Committee on Rules of Origin
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Mr Jun Hoong Daniel LIM (Singapore)
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Committee on Safeguards
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Ms Carly STEVENS (Australia)
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Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures
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Mr Diego FRANCO (Paraguay)
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Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures
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H.E. Mr Raimondas ALISAUSKAS (Lithuania)
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Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade
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Ms Maryam A. ALDOSERI (Kingdom of Bahrain)
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Committee on Trade Facilitation
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Ms Alix RANCUREL (France)
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Committee on Trade-Related Investment Measures
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Ms Sally BARDAYÁN (Panama)
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Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products
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Mr Shih-Chun WENG (Chinese Taipei)
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Working Party on State Trading Enterprises
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Mr Bregt KIPPERS (Belgium)
With respect to the Committee on Agriculture, no decision on the appointment of the chairperson has been reached and consultations will continue.
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