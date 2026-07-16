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Members agree on 2026 chairpersons for subsidiary bodies of Goods Council

The slate of names of chairpersons is as follows:

Committee on Anti-dumping Practices

Mr Danny LO (Hong Kong, China)

Committee on Customs Valuation

Ms Christiane DALEIDEN (Luxembourg)

Committee on Import Licensing

Ms Mi Jin RYU (Republic of Korea)

Committee on Market Access

Mr Luis OÑA-GARCÉS (Ecuador)

Committee on Rules of Origin

Mr Jun Hoong Daniel LIM (Singapore)

Committee on Safeguards

Ms Carly STEVENS (Australia)

Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures

Mr Diego FRANCO (Paraguay)

Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures

H.E. Mr Raimondas ALISAUSKAS (Lithuania)

Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade

Ms Maryam A. ALDOSERI (Kingdom of Bahrain)

Committee on Trade Facilitation

Ms Alix RANCUREL (France)

Committee on Trade-Related Investment Measures

Ms Sally BARDAYÁN (Panama)

Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products

Mr Shih-Chun WENG (Chinese Taipei)

Working Party on State Trading Enterprises

Mr Bregt KIPPERS (Belgium)

With respect to the Committee on Agriculture, no decision on the appointment of the chairperson has been reached and consultations will continue.

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Members agree on 2026 chairpersons for subsidiary bodies of Goods Council

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