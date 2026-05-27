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Centennial Park Recreation Center and Pool Temporarily Closed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – Centennial Park Recreation Center is temporarily closed due to a precautionary boil water notice. This closure includes the recreation center, pool, and all offices. Park patrons should not consume any water in the park. The facility will reopen once a  rescission of the boiled water notice has been received.

For more information, contact Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov

           

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Centennial Park Recreation Center and Pool Temporarily Closed

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