Centennial Park Recreation Center and Pool Temporarily Closed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – Centennial Park Recreation Center is temporarily closed due to a precautionary boil water notice. This closure includes the recreation center, pool, and all offices. Park patrons should not consume any water in the park. The facility will reopen once a rescission of the boiled water notice has been received. For more information, contact Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov ###

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