SynMax Partners with Lloyd’s List Intelligence to Deliver Defensible Maritime Intelligence

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynMax Intelligence today announced a new partnership with Lloyd’s List Intelligence, combining trusted maritime data with satellite-derived intelligence and expert human analysis to support clearer, more defensible decision-making across the maritime sector.The collaboration brings together Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s authoritative maritime datasets with SynMax’s specialist capability in satellite analysis and analyst-led interpretation of vessel behavior. Together, the organizations aim to address growing evidential challenges faced by legal, compliance, insurance, and risk teams operating in increasingly complex maritime environments.As reliance on AIS and self-reported data continues to present limitations, the partnership focuses on strengthening how maritime intelligence is validated, contextualized, and explained. SynMax’s analyst-led approach ensures satellite imagery and behavioral data are translated into evidence that can withstand regulatory, legal, and commercial scrutiny.In addition to product integration, SynMax and Lloyd’s List Intelligence will collaborate on joint thought leadership and industry education initiatives, supporting organizations navigating issues such as dark activity, spoofing, and high-stakes incident investigations.“This partnership combines the decades of expertise and respected authority of Lloyds List Intelligence with the AI innovation and sensor capabilities of SynMax into an offering that has never existed before. Together, we are expanding what maritime intelligence can be, giving our customers deeper insight, stronger validation, and greater confidence into the increasingly opaque and complex maritime domain.” – Eric Anderson - CEO, SynMax“Through our partnership with SynMax, Lloyd’s List Intelligence customers can now gain access to Satellite Intelligence Reports that go well beyond traditional imagery. By directly linking satellite data to individual vessels, this ensures customers have deeper visibility, stronger evidence, and greater confidence when investigating incidents or uncovering increasing deceptive shipping practices. We’ve valued working with SynMax’s expert team and are excited to make this powerful new capability available to our customers through Seasearcher” – Nicky Marlin - Chief Product Officer, Lloyd’s List IntelligenceAbout SynMax TheiaSynMax Theia delivers satellite-derived maritime intelligence supported by expert human analysis. The platform helps legal, compliance, and risk teams move beyond AIS to verify vessel behavior, detect deception, and support defensible decision-making in complex maritime investigations.About SynMax IntelligenceSynMax Intelligence delivers satellite-derived maritime intelligence supported by deep human expertise. By combining advanced data sources with analyst-led interpretation, SynMax helps organizations understand vessel behavior, reduce uncertainty, and act with confidence in high-risk environments.Press: press@synmax.comInvestors: ir@synmax.com

