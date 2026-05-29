May 22, 2026

AUGUSTA - The 16th annual "Feathers over Freeport" event will take place Saturday, May 30, at Bradbury Mountain State Park and Sunday, May 31, at Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park.

Designed for birdwatchers and nature lovers of all ages and experience levels, the family-friendly event celebrates Maine's birds and spring osprey migration through guided walks, live bird programs, educational activities, and hands-on fun for children.

Hosted by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands, the two-day event features live bird presentations, bird walks for adults and children, a bird call contest, educational programs, crafts, and other family activities.

With returning songbirds at Bradbury Mountain State Park and nesting ospreys back at Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park, there's no better way to celebrate spring than with birdwatching events right here in Pownal and Freeport, said Andy Hutchinson, Park Manager at Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Saturday, May 30

Bradbury Mountain State Park

Bradbury Mountain State Park 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31

Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park

Park entry fees apply; all programs and activities are included with park admission.

Special featured programs include the Chewonki Foundation's Owls of Maine presentation at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bradbury Mountain State Park and Osprey Watch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park.

Both days will also feature guided bird walks from 8 to 10 a.m. led by birder and educator David Rodrigues. Participants of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to bring binoculars.

Saturday's programs at Bradbury Mountain State Park also include a Vernal Pool Exploration, led by Park Ranger Brenna Hartmann, where visitors can learn about temporary woodland pools and the frogs, salamanders, and fairy shrimp that depend on them. The Chewonki Foundation will also present a biomimicry program.

Come join us at Feathers over Freeport for two fun-filled days of birding, games, educational walks, tours, and guest speakers that the entire family will enjoy, said Chris Silsbee, Park Manager at Bradbury Mountain State Park.

Park Rangers at both locations will lead a Bird Walk for Children at 10 a.m., featuring bird calls and beginner birdwatching skills. Families can also enjoy bird-themed games and crafts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Children accompanied by an adult are invited to build birdhouses while supplies last.

The ospreys returned to Googins Island in early April and are already busy building a new nest, Hutchinson said.

The event is sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands in partnership with the Chewonki Foundation and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

For more information about Maine State Parks and historic sites, visit: Maine State Parks and Historic Sites

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