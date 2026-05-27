Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Norwood, OH

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New Senior Helpers Location opened in Norwood, OH. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

NORWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Norwood, OH.The location, owned and operated by Josie Feick and Shannon Feick, officially began serving the community in May 2026. As longtime Cincinnati residents, parishioners of St. Mary Hyde Park Church, and residents of the Oakley neighborhood, they are deeply embedded in the community they serve. For Josie and Shannon, this isn't just a business — it's a calling. Through Senior Helpers of Cincinnati, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“At Senior Helpers of Cincinnati, we believe quality care begins with a culture that values people and quality of life. We strive to create an environment where clients, caregivers, and team members are treated with kindness, respect, and compassion. We are in this business to care — and that shows in how we serve families across Cincinnati, how we lead our team, and how we support one another every day. Caring is not just what we do — it is who we are.” – Josie Feick and Shannon FeickJosie Feick – Owner and Head of Community RelationsJosie's passion for senior home care grew from a deeply personal experience. When her father became seriously ill, she witnessed firsthand how overwhelming it can be to care for a loved one — even with the love and support of family. That experience gave her a clear sense of purpose: to create something better for other families facing the same journey. She wanted care that is personal, genuine, and truly dignified.Josie brings 16 years of experience as a business owner in the real estate and construction industry, where she and Shannon renovated and built homes throughout Cincinnati while developing strong skills in leadership, operations, and client-focused service. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Advertising Management and has more than 13 years of experience in marketing, working alongside global brands that helped build meaningful connections through communication and brand strategy.As a Filipino-American, Josie carries deep cultural values rooted in family, compassion, respect, and honoring elders — values that are woven into every aspect of how Senior Helpers of Cincinnati cares for others. Her passion for serving seniors comes from the love and admiration she holds for the older generations in her own family, whose strength, wisdom, and willingness to always put others first deeply shaped who she is today. Josie is especially devoted to providing compassionate, personalized care for seniors and veterans like her grandfather and uncle, helping them age in place with dignity, comfort, and independence. This work is more than a profession to her — it is a calling that brings her purpose and fulfillment, and a legacy of care and compassion she hopes to pass on to her daughter.Shannon Feick – Owner and Head of OperationsShannon brings more than two decades of experience as a commercial construction project manager, alongside 16 years as a business owner in the real estate and construction management industries. That career taught him the value of hard work, accountability, and building things that are meant to last. When he and Josie began exploring Senior Helpers, what drew him in most was the opportunity to do work that is genuinely meaningful — serving Cincinnati-area families and giving back to a community he calls home.The decision also hit close to home in a deeply personal way. Shannon's mother spent her final time in a facility 150 miles away, and watching hospice step in to care for her opened his eyes to the very real gaps in care and the critical need for quality, compassionate caregivers closer to home. That awareness only grew as his father, now in his mid-80s, looks to age in place — something Shannon is committed to helping make possible, not just for his own family, but for every family he serves. He also carries with him the memory of his beloved grandmother, who passed away at 92 in her Hyde Park home — a place she never wanted to leave. She aged and died in place, surrounded by the comfort and familiarity of the home she loved, and that image has never left him.Shannon and Josie love spending time with their daughter and two dogs, enjoying Cincinnati’s rich neighborhood culture — from local events in Oakley and Hyde Park to exploring everything the greater Cincinnati region has to offer. When they are not cheering on their daughter at one of her many sports activities, they enjoy spending quality time with family and friends, taking frequent trips to neighboring states, and planning weekend getaways to places like Hocking Hills, Red River Gorge, and Columbus. They also cherish longer vacations to their favorite beach destination — Destin, Florida.Senior Helpers of Cincinnati offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Josie and Shannon Feick are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for dignified care for seniors and veterans, backed by personal caregiving experiences, makes them the perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Cincinnati residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Cincinnati is located at 4600 Smith Rd, C10, Norwood, OH 45212To contact the office, call (513) 823-4725 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/oh/cincinnati/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

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