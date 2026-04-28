Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Central Mississippi

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New Senior Helpers Location opened in Clinton. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

CLINTON, MS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Clinton.The location, owned and operated by Leslie Leonard, officially began serving the community on April 20, 2026. Leslie Leonard, Ph.D., brings over 20 years of experience in technology, workforce development, and program management. Her distinguished career includes a position as a computer scientist at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, as well as serving as an adjunct computer science instructor at Jackson State University. With a foundation in strategic leadership and operations, Leslie now applies her expertise to delivering high-quality senior care. Through Senior Helpers of Central Mississippi, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because their approach to care truly aligns with my values. The focus on personalized care and specialized programs allows us to support families in a more meaningful way.” – Leslie LeonardSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Leslie’s path to senior care is deeply rooted in personal experience serving as the primary caregiver for her father. This, combined with a commitment to service alongside her husband, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, inspired her to build a business centered on support for families. Through Senior Helpers, she is dedicated to helping seniors remain safely at home while providing families with peace of mind.“My goal is to be a trusted resource for families in our community, someone they can turn to during uncertain times and know they are not navigating it alone. If we can bring peace of mind and dignity to even one family, then we are doing exactly what we set out to do.” – Leslie LeonardSenior Helpers of Central Mississippi offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Leslie is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her passion for service innovation makes her the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Central Mississippi residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Central Mississippi is located at 489 Springridge Rd Suite B, Clinton, MS 39056.To contact the office, call (601) 914-5161 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ms/central-mississippi/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

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