CDOT begins intersection and culvert improvements project in southeast Colorado

Southeast Colorado — The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with TLM Constructors, will begin construction operations in southeast Colorado on June 1. The project spans across Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Pueblo counties. This project consists of intersection and drainage improvements in the town of Ordway, as well as culvert repairs on CO 194, CO 71 and CO 96 that will help maintain the integrity of the roadway and help maintain safe driving conditions.

Motorists can expect daytime single lane closures, shoulder closures and width restrictions. Crews will be working weekdays during daytime hours. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

“This intersection and culvert improvement project will ensure motorists can move safely and reliably travel through southeast Colorado for years to come,” said CDOT Regional Transportation Director Shane Ferguson.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning June 1, motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts:

Crews will be working weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Single-lane and shoulder closures

11-foot width restrictions

Reduced speeds in the work zone will be in place

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone

Project map showing the work zone spanning across Bent, Crowley, and Otero counties in southeast Colorado. Work will occur in Ordway on Colorado Highway 96 at MP 82.3 and 130.5, Colorado Highway 194 at MP 15.6 and, and Colorado Highway 71 at MP 4.6 and 27.6

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!