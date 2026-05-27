US 550 scheduled to fully close June 1 between Silverton and Molas Pass

Southwest Colorado - On Monday, June 1 US Highway 550 will be closed to traffic between Silverton and Molas Pass while crews perform chip seal operations along a six-mile segment of highway (Mile Points 64 to 70). The full closure is necessary to allow for worker and motorists safety along a narrow portion of roadway. Motorists must seek alternate routes between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., or travel through the closure points before 7 a.m.

Drivers may consider an alternate route between Durango and Ridgway. This westerly route will add approximately one hour of additional driving time, taking approximately three hours from Durango to Telluride and ending in Ridgway (approximately 150 miles). Continuing south on US 550 to Silverton will add an additional 60 minutes of drive time (approximately 40 miles).

US 160 Durango to Mancos

CO 184 Mancos to Dolores

CO 145 Dolores to Placerville

CO 62 Placerville to Ridgway

US 550 Ridgway to Silverton

Traffic Impacts

Working hours are planned from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Monday, June 1. Traffic impacts include:

Northbound Closure : Vehicles traveling northbound between Durango and Silverton will be stopped at Molas Pass (MP 64)

: Vehicles traveling northbound between Durango and Silverton will be stopped at Molas Pass (MP 64) Southbound Closure: Vehicles traveling southbound between Silverton and Durango will be stopped in the town of Silverton (MP 70)

After surface treatment operations are complete and the highway is open motorists are reminded to take the following precautions while traveling through the chip seal work zone.

Slow down ― Higher speeds can cause loose stones to scatter and damage vehicle paint and windshields

― Higher speeds can cause loose stones to scatter and damage vehicle paint and windshields Increase distance between vehicles ― Space between you and other vehicles will help reduce damage caused by loose stones

― Space between you and other vehicles will help reduce damage caused by loose stones Follow work zone signage and flagging personnel ― Consider the safety of other motorists and the safety of the work crew when traveling through the project construction zone

― Consider the safety of other motorists and the safety of the work crew when traveling through the project construction zone Use caution ― Cyclists and motorcyclists should use extreme caution along the recently treated highway segment

Map of the US 550 closure and detour on June 1, 2026 between Molas Pass and Silverton.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!