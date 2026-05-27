Plan for brief delays at CO 145 Society Turn Roundabout May 27 through June 1

San Miguel County - Beginning Wednesday, May 27, the Colorado Department of Transportation will perform guardrail repair operations on Colorado Highway 145 at the Society Turn Roundabout between Telluride and Placerville. The operations are scheduled for May 27 through June 1 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists will encounter reduced lanes in the roundabout (Mile Point 71) and should plan for congestion and brief delays.

An additional work zone just west of Society Turn Roundabout has planned lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September, and motorists will encounter minimal delays up to 5 minutes. Learn more about the access improvement project: www.codot.gov/projects/co145widening

Traffic Impacts

Working hours are planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 27 through June 1, during weekdays. Traffic impacts include:

Motorists should expect slower speeds and lane shifts

Reduced lanes and delays up to 10 minutes

Motorists are urged to watch for workers and their equipment, slow down and drive with extreme caution

Map of work zones on CO 145 at Society Turn Roundabout between Telluride and Placerville.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!