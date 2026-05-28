MontaVista Expands MVShield to Support Ubuntu LTS Platforms Beyond Standard Maintenance

MVShield Ubuntu support addresses enterprise and embedded developers growing demand seeking long lifecycle support, security maintenance and customization.

By extending MVShield to Ubuntu, we enable our customers to maintain stable, production-proven systems while continuing to receive critical security updates and expert support in a cost-effective way.” — Iisko Lappalainen, MontaVista VP of Product Management

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontaVista Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linuxproducts and services, today announced the expansion of its MVShield product family to include commercial support and maintenance for Ubuntu Long-Term Support (LTS) releases, beginning with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS deployments that are approaching or beyond standard maintenance phases.This expansion addresses a growing demand from enterprises and embedded system developers seeking extended lifecycle support, security maintenance, and customization capabilities for Ubuntu-based platforms in production environments.Addressing a Critical Gap in Ubuntu Lifecycle ManagementUbuntu LTS releases are widely adopted across enterprise, cloud, and embedded environments due to their stability and predictable release cadence. Each LTS release typically receives five years of standard security maintenance, with optional extended coverage through paid programs reaching up to 10 years or more depending on vendor programs. However, many organizations operating long-lived systems face challenges when standard support windows expire or when extended vendor offerings do not fully align with their deployment requirements.MVShield for Ubuntu is designed to bridge this gap by enabling customers to maintain stable, production-proven baselines—such as Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04—while continuing to receive critical security updates, defect fixes, and expert support without forced upgrades or platform disruption.Key Value Delivered by MVShield for UbuntuWith the addition of support for Ubuntu LTS platforms, MVShield now delivers the following capabilities:• Extended lifecycle support beyond vendor timelines – Maintain Ubuntu LTS deployments well past standard maintenance windows with continued CVE patching and defect resolution.• Customizable Service Level Agreements (SLAs) – Tailored support models, including 24x7 options, designed to minimize downtime and accelerate issue resolution.• Advanced CVE management and backporting – Proactive identification, patching, and validation of vulnerabilities, including backported fixes and mitigations where appropriate.• Support for frozen and customized baselines – Integration and maintenance of customer-specific package sets, kernels, and configurations, enabling stable and controlled production environments.• Long-term stability for regulated and embedded systems – Avoid costly re-certification and re-validation cycles by maintaining a consistent OS baseline over extended periods.Enabling Long-Term Stability in a Rapidly Evolving Linux EcosystemAs Linux distributions continue to evolve rapidly, organizations often struggle to balance innovation with operational stability. While staying on the latest upstream release provides access to new features, many production environments—particularly in telecommunications, industrial, medical, and infrastructure sectors—require a fixed and validated software baseline with controlled updates.MontaVista’s MVShield builds on more than two decades of Linux expertise, offering structured processes for maintaining stable branches, including patch backporting, continuous integration, and rigorous quality assurance. This approach allows customers to benefit from ongoing security and reliability improvements without introducing unnecessary risk.The inclusion of Ubuntu into MVShield reflects the distribution’s growing importance in enterprise and cloud-native deployments, while also recognizing the operational challenges associated with managing long-lived Ubuntu systems beyond their primary support lifecycle.A Unified Strategy Across Enterprise Linux PlatformsWith Ubuntu now supported alongside other major Linux baselines, MVShield provides a unified framework for organizations managing heterogeneous Linux environments. Customers can standardize their support model across distributions while retaining the flexibility to choose the platform best suited to their application requirements.MontaVista continues to invest in MVShield as a comprehensive solution for extended lifecycle management, security maintenance, and enterprise-grade Linux support across both community and commercially derived distributions.Supporting Quote“Ubuntu has become a cornerstone platform across cloud, enterprise, and embedded markets, but many organizations face real challenges when their deployed LTS versions approach end of standard maintenance,” said Iisko Lappalainen, Vice President of Product Management at MontaVista Software. “By extending MVShield to Ubuntu, we are enabling our customers to maintain stable, production-proven systems while continuing to receive critical security updates and expert support. This allows them to balance innovation with long-term reliability in a highly cost-effective way.”About MontaVista SoftwareMontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, widely deployed across embedded systems globally.*Linuxis a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries.MontaVistais a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

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