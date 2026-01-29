MontaVista Launches MVShield support for Rocky Linux 10 and Alma Linux 9 and 10

MontaVista Software, a key sponsor to the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation announced Rocky Linux 10.x support and extending support to Alma Linux 9.x/10.x.

Organizations require customizable, long-term-supported enterprise Linux and expert Linux engineers for critical situations. MVShield is designed for these needs at a highly cost-effective model.” — Iisko Lappalainen, MontaVista VP of Product Management

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontaVista® Software, LLC , a leader in commercial Embedded Linuxproducts and services, today announced immediate availability of commercial support and maintenance services for Rocky Linux 10 and Alma Linux 9 and 10. As the earlier MVShield options, this new offering is aimed at organizations that require enterprise-grade support, long-term maintenance, and security services for Rocky Linux–based deployments. MontaVista continues to build on its strong commitment to the CentOS and Rocky Linux ecosystem and to providing dependable commercial solutions built on open-source foundations. As Alma Linux is derived from the same CentOS Linux base as Rocky Linux, extending MontaVista’s Alma Linux support is an exciting new avenue to utilize their existing capacity and capabilities.The Rocky Linux project was launched in late 2020 as a community-driven, enterprise-class Linux distribution, and has since grown into a robust ecosystem under the stewardship of the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF). MontaVista Software became an early Principal Sponsor of RESF and continues to actively support the foundation’s mission, working closely with Rocky Linux leadership to ensure strategic alignment across products and services.As a sponsor of RESF, MontaVista remains engaged with the Rocky Linux community and leadership, aligning its strategy, expertise and support with the direction of the consortium. Customers leveraging MVShield for Rocky Linux 10 benefit from this close collaboration and from MontaVista’s long-standing expertise in enterprise Linux platforms.Alma Linux was founded as an option to Rocky Linux, both being successors of the earlier CentOS Linux release track. MontaVista’s MVShield base of development allows any Linux to be supported using the same facilities, making MVShield the natural platform for support.Introduced in 2019, MVShield has established itself as a leading solution for delivering customized, commercially supported platforms based on CentOS, Alma and Rocky Linux. Adoption of MVShield continues to accelerate as customers seek stable, long-term-supported enterprise Linux solutions tailored to their specific requirements.Now extended to support Rocky Linux 10 and Alma Linux 9 and 10 - MVShield delivers the following key benefits:1) Customizable Service Level Agreements (SLAs) – Professional technical support designed to minimize time-to-resolution in critical situations, backed by MontaVista’s more than 25 years of Linux expertise.2) Rapid response to CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) – Through expert community patching and MontaVista’s own proactive find-and-fix efforts, including fixes beyond the standard Alma and Rocky Linux baselines when required.3) Support for custom package sets and configurations – Integration, maintenance, and support for specialized combinations of packages and operating system components, including non-standard or mixed environments tailored to specific use cases.4) Long-term lifecycle support (10+ years) on a stable baseline – Ongoing delivery of security updates and fixes without forcing disruptive major upgrades, reducing re-validation costs while improving system stability.With more than two decades of experience building and maintaining Linux distributions, MontaVista is uniquely positioned to support complex enterprise and embedded deployments. This includes the capability to source and integrate updates directly from upstream GNU/Linux package repositories when necessary, ensuring continuity, security, and independence.Supporting Quote“Our commercially supported MVShield platform is answering to a clear market need, and it’s only natural to keep investing in its coverage” said Iisko Lappalainen, VP of Product Management at MontaVista Software. “Organizations are increasingly looking for a customizable, long-term-supported enterprise Linux foundation, combined with access to expert Linux engineers when critical situations arise. MVShield is designed precisely for these needs, delivering flexibility, stability, and a highly cost-effective support model.”MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.About MontaVista SoftwareMontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com

