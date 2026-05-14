MontaVista Software and KMC Controls Collaborate to Deliver Carrier-Grade Intelligent Building Automation Platform

Platform includes Long-Term Lifecycle Support, required for mission critical, operational infrastructure

As building automation systems become increasingly connected and mission critical, MontaVista ensures that KMC customers can confidently deploy secure and sustainable intelligent infrastructure.” — Ravi Gupta, President & CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontaVistaSoftware, LLC, a trusted provider of carrier-grade embedded Linux solutions and long-term commercial open source support, and KMC Controls , a leading manufacturer of open and secure building automation systems, today announced their collaboration to advance the next generation of secure, intelligent building infrastructure powered by MontaVista Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX).The collaboration brings together KMC Controls’ innovative KMC Fusion platform with MontaVista’s proven carrier-grade Linux expertise, enabling customers to deploy highly reliable, secure, and maintainable edge control systems for mission-critical building automation applications.KMC Fusion is an open, scalable, and secure Niagara 4-based edge controller platform designed for intelligent control of HVAC, lighting, chiller plants, boilers, pump systems, and other critical building infrastructure. Built on a secure Linux operating system foundation with Secure Boot, full disk encryption, SSL/TLS communications, and role-based authentication, KMC Fusion delivers the performance and cybersecurity capabilities required for modern, secure operational technology (OT) environments.At the core of the collaboration is MontaVista CGX, a commercially supported carrier-grade Linux platform engineered for embedded and edge systems that require exceptional uptime, security, stability, and long operational lifecycles.“As building automation systems become increasingly connected and mission critical, customers need more than just an operating system — they need a trusted long-term technology partner,” said Ravi Gupta, CEO of MontaVista Software . “MontaVista’s CGX platform, combined with our global engineering organization, professional services, technical support, and long-term maintenance capabilities, helps ensure that KMC customers can confidently deploy secure and sustainable intelligent infrastructure for years to come.”The collaboration specifically addresses growing customer demand for:• Carrier-grade reliability and operational stability• Long-term Linux maintenance and security patch management• Extended lifecycle support for embedded systems• Secure edge computing architectures• Commercial open-source compliance and risk mitigation• Dedicated technical support and engineering expertise• Professional services for deployment, integration, and optimizationMontaVista’s commercial embedded Linux solutions are widely recognized for supporting mission-critical deployments across telecommunications, industrial automation, aerospace, medical, transportation, and edge computing industries. Through its long-term maintenance and commercial open source support programs, MontaVista helps OEMs and infrastructure providers significantly reduce operational risk while extending product lifecycles well beyond standard community Linux support windows.“KMC Controls is committed to delivering open, secure, and future-ready building automation solutions,” said Mitch Kehler, CEO of KMC Controls. “Our collaboration with MontaVista strengthens that commitment by providing customers with a hardened Linux platform capable of supporting next-generation intelligent building applications, advanced cybersecurity initiatives, and long-term system lifecycle requirements.”The combined solution is designed to support a broad range of intelligent infrastructure environments including commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational campuses, industrial operations, government facilities, and other mission-critical installations requiring secure and highly available building automation systems.About MontaVista SoftwareMontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com About KMC ControlsKMC Controls is an independent American manufacturer of open, secure, and scalable building automation and control solutions. KMC Controls delivers innovative technologies that help customers optimize energy efficiency, operational performance, occupant comfort, and cybersecurity across commercial and industrial facilities worldwide.For more information about KMC Controls, visit https://www.kmccontrols.com/ *Linuxis a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries.MontaVistais a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

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