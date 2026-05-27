Official Trailer and Poster Released for Prime Video's Groundswell

Executive Produced & Narrated by Woody Harrelson & Demi Moore and Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third installment in the documentary trilogy**Winner | 2026 Cannes Film Festival | Golden Globes Prize for Documentary in Partnership with Artemis Rising Foundation**Directed by: Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell TickellExecutive Produced by: Woody Harrelson, Demi MooreNarrated by: Woody Harrelson, Demi MooreOfficial Trailer: YouTube Link Credit: Amazon MGM StudiosPREMIERING GLOBALLY ON PRIME VIDEO JUNE 5th, 2026Hope lies in the soil.Groundswell is the stirring final chapter of a groundbreaking documentary trilogy following Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, a sweeping cinematic journey across 5 continents narrated by Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson. At the heart of this film is regeneration, a practical and proven set of farming practices that build living soil, store vast amounts of carbon deep underground, and produce more nutrient-dense food on the same acre of land. It is measurable. This movement toward a regenerative form of agriculture that’s better for human health is taking hold. Across the globe, farmers, scientists, Indigenous leaders, and visionaries are already proving it at scale, quietly reversing three interconnected crises racing toward humanity: climate change, species extinction, and catastrophic soil loss. Carbon is being drawn deep into the earth. Grasslands are breathing again. Rivers are running clean. Species are returning. Yields are climbing as soil comes back to life. In the film's closing moments, His Majesty Prince William steps forward to introduce pioneering regenerative rancher Gabe Brown, passing the torch from one generation of stewards to the next. A groundswell of hope and a living blueprint for global renewal.Together, Kiss the Ground (narrated by Woody Harrelson, with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, and Patricia Arquette), Common Ground (featuring Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson, Donald Glover, and Woody Harrelson), and Groundswell form an Earth-saving trilogy tracking the regenerative agriculture story from ignition to reckoning to culmination. Kiss the Ground brought soil health into the mainstream through a big-tent, celebrity-and-scientist narrative. Common Ground pushed past the "why" into the "what's blocking it," spotlighting policy, power, and public health while elevating farmer-led solutions and systems accountability. Groundswell closes the arc, connecting the solutions for climate change, species loss, and soil loss into one global call for regeneration.Rating: PG for thematic elements including some suicide references, and a brief smoking imageRT: 93 minutesPublicity Contacts:groundswell@falcoink.comFalco Ink. | 212-445-7100

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