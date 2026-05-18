Multi-Hyphenate Artist Moby Joins WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS Ahead Of Nationwide Theatrical Tour This Summer

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-hyphenate artist & musician Moby and his production company Little Walnut have signed on as a co-executive producer for Welcome Space Brothers, a feature documentary about The Unarius Academy of Science which premiered out of Beyond Fest, marking the first ever nonfiction world premiere for the festival. The film played at additional festivals across the country, winning the Special Jury Award at Chicago Underground Film Festival as well as the Best Historical Documentary Award at the Oregon Independent Film Festival. Moby joins a formidable group of EP’s including Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Elijah Wood.The film, which is presented by XTR, Diorama, SpectreVision and A Museum & Crane in association with Little Walnut and The Front, is set for a nationwide theatrical tour this summer."When I moved to LA I became obsessed with the history of cults which led me to Jodi and The Source Family documentary,” said Moby in a statement. “Years later when she told me about Welcome Space Brothers, I knew I, along with Little Walnut, would do anything to help her introduce Unarius to the world. P.S. Aliens are probably time travelers."Welcome Space Brothers is a feature documentary about The Unarius Academy of Science, an extraterrestrial-channeling spiritual school and self-healing community established in the 1970s in El Cajon, California that became a wildly prolific filmmaking collective under the direction of outlandish spiritual leader and filmmaker Ruth E. Norman, AKA “Archangel Uriel.”Moby became widely known in the 1990s and early 2000s for electronic music that blended genres like techno, ambient, rock, and gospel. His 1999 album "Play” was especially influential, including tracks like “Porcelain,” “Natural Blues,” and “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” and helped bring electronic music into mainstream popularity. Along with Lindsay Hicks, Moby co-founded Little Walnut forming an independent production company that develops, produces, and finances scripted and documentary films and television. The company works across short-form and feature-length formats, prioritizing projects with distinctive creative voices and clear cultural or social relevance, often centered on activist themes. Recent films premiering at major festivals, include The Incomer (Sundance 2026) and Eternal Return (TIFF 2025).Directed by Jodi Wille, a filmmaker, curator, and book publisher recognized for her in-depth work exploring American subcultures and visionary artists. As a filmmaker Wille is known for The Source Family, a documentary about the charismatic leader of an LA commune in the 1970s. In addition to her work in film, Wille is an award-winning book publisher and author. She has also curated national museum and gallery exhibitions internationally featuring the art and films of outsider artists and alternative spiritual communities. She recently curated a major exhibition at the Museum of Sex in New York City, titled “Utopia Now! Three Centuries of Sexuality in American Cults and Communes,” now on view at Museum of Sex Miami through November 2026. She has been presenting the films and artwork of The Unarius Academy of Science at museums, galleries, international film festivals and cinematheques since 2014 and has been actively documenting them since 2014.The film is produced by Caryn Capotosto p.g.a. (Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Little Richard: I Am Everything) and Jodi Wille p.g.a., executive produced by Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, Tony Hsieh, Andy Hsieh and Lauren Cioffi for XTR; Matthew Perniciaro, Jimmy Goodmon, Kelsey Oluk for Diorama; Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah and Lawrence Inglee for SpectreVision; Josh Braun, Ben Braun, Dan Braun and Matt Burke for Submarine as well as Jack Pearkes, Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman, Thalia Mavros, Robert Ganger, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and co-executive produced by Moby and Lindsay Hicks.Run by partners Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, who are both executive producers on the film as well, SpectreVision is responsible for such films as Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Color Out of Space and many others and is dedicated to genre-bending works from singular voices in film.

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