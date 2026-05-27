Abramorama's FLAG DAY Opens in Theateres Nationwide For Flag Day Weekend

Flag Day Poster

Regional Screenings and Special Engagements Launch June 12–14 Across the Country, Followed by New York Run Beginning June 18 at Village East by Angelika

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABRAMORAMA announced today that Flag Day, the acclaimed new documentary from filmmakers Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea, will open in theaters nationwide with a series of screenings and special engagements timed to Flag Day weekend. The theatrical rollout begins June 12 ahead of a broader expansion on June 14, with a New York engagement at the Village East by Angelika beginning June 18. The release is supported by Red Owl, a strategic impact and storytelling partner powering the film’s community outreach and engagement nationwide.The June 14 expansion includes theaters across Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Arkansas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Marcus Theatres, one of the nation's leading exhibitors, is among the confirmed booking partners, with multiple Marcus locations across the Midwest set to screen the film during Flag Day weekend.“Flag Day is precisely the kind of film that reminds us why communal cinema matters,” said Abramorama’s Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO, and Damon G. Smith, SVP of Business Growth and Creative Strategy. “The response from exhibitors has been extraordinary, and with Marcus Theatres and so many others bringing this film to their audiences over Flag Day weekend, we're seeing a genuine national moment take shape.”Produced, edited, and directed by Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea, Flag Day unfolds over the course of Flag Day weekend, immersing viewers in the lives of a diverse cross-section of townspeople: veterans, local business owners, marching bands, and volunteers who, for one weekend each June, create an event that is at once nostalgic and reflective of the tensions of our time. Their stories reveal both the beauty and the fragility of community life in a time of polarization. Filmed in an observational, verité style, Flag Day captures moments of humor, conflict, and grace as the community prepares for its defining ritual, offering a ground-level portrait of civic life that holds both the good and the hard truths of being American. This same sensibility extends to the film’s striking poster artwork by acclaimed illustrator Akiko Stehrenberger, whose distinctive, award-winning designs have defined the visual identity of numerous celebrated films.“Our film began as an attempt to understand something we felt slipping away — the simple act of showing up for each other,” said directors Andrew and Melissa Shea. “Watching communities across the country choose to screen this film on Flag Day weekend feels like exactly that. We’re moved and grateful, and we hope audiences leave the theater with a renewed sense of what we share.”The music of Flag Day traces an emotional journey through the American experience, featuring songs by some of the country's most iconic voices. From Johnny Mathis’s timeless optimism and Paul Simon’s searching restlessness to John Mellencamp’s working-class pride and Jon Batiste’s jubilant vision of freedom, the soundtrack reflects a nation wrestling with what it means to belong. Singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza closes the film with her “American Dream,” a powerful reminder that the dream itself is still being written — complicated, challenged, and ultimately worth fighting for. Together, these songs form a musical portrait of America in all its contradiction and possibility, as relevant today as ever.“Flag Day is exactly the kind of story Red Owl exists to support — one that finds common ground without flattening complexity," said Alice Quinlan, Co-Founder and Partner at Red Owl. “We're honored to help bring it to audiences and collaborate with community partners who see the work they do in their own communities reflected on screen.”Confirmed markets include Addison, IL; Arnold, MO; Bloomington, IL; Cape Girardeau, MO; Rothschild, WI; Cedar Rapids, IA; Waterloo, IA; Columbus, OH; Duluth, MN; Lake Ozark, MO; Elgin, IL; Green Bay, WI; Gurnee, IL; Deerfield, WI; Appleton, WI; La Crosse, WI; Lincoln, NE; Brookfield, WI; Omaha, NE; Mequon, WI; Oakdale, MN; O’Fallon, IL; Orland Park, IL; Oshkosh, WI; Sun Prairie, WI; Waite Park, MN; Pickerington, OH; Sturtevant, WI; New Berlin, WI; Rochester, MN; St. Louis, MO; Rosemount, MN; Sheboygan, WI; Oak Creek, WI; Iowa City, IA; Dardenne Prairie, MO; Bellevue, NE; Fargo, ND; St. Louis Park, MN; Aurora, CO; Nicholasville, KY; Covington, LA; Denton, TX; Suwanee, GA; Fort Worth, TX; Denham Springs, LA; Little Rock, AR; Roswell, GA; Syracuse, NY; Trexlertown, PA; and Williamsburg, VA.Additional playdates may be added. Theaters interested in booking Flag Day for Flag Day weekend are encouraged to contact Tom Hassell at tom@abramorama.com.The official trailer and additional information is available at flagdayfilm.com AB2 Media Group’s theatrical division, ABRAMORAMA, has continued its streak of successful releases, led by The Last Class, the #5 highest-grossing documentary of 2025, and Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It, which opened at Film Forum in February with the #1 per-screen average of the weekend. It was held over multiple weeks due to popular demand and went on to sell out screenings nationwide. The company recently partnered with Sobey Road Entertainment, National Geographic and Disney+ on Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, which launched with a coast-to-coast theatrical screening event and live Q&A simulcast to more than 115 theaters before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Other notable releases include 2DIE4, the company’s first IMAX exclusive feature, as well as Benjamin Flaherty’s Shuffle and Alexis Lloyd's Group – both New York Times Critics’ Picks – and Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, the documentary on the legendary photojournalist executive produced by Michael Rosenberg, Sid Ganis, and Rob Friedman.FLAG DAY (United States, 75 minutes – English). Abramorama and Shea Productions present a film by Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea “Flag Day”. Production Coordinators Rachel Rozycki and Johnae Strong. Production Sound Mixer Shuling Yong. Music Editor Lorena Perez Batista. Supervising Sound Editor Brad Engleking. Music Supervisor Sean Mulligan. Digital Intermediate Colorist Brandon Thomas. Director of Photography Margaret Byrne. Produced, Edited, and Directed by Andrew Shea and Melissa Shea. www.flagdayfilm.com An ABRAMORAMA North American Theatrical Release.***About Andrew Shea and Melissa SheaAndrew Shea (Director, Producer, Editor) is an award-winning director, producer, and screenwriter who has enjoyed success in film, television, and theatre. His films have screened at several of the most prestigious and selective film festivals in the world: the Cannes Film Festival Critics Week, the Sundance Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival, DOC NYC, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the Austin Film Festival, and SXSW. Andrew is a professor in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.Melissa Shea (Director, Producer, Editor) is a creative and versatile filmmaker who worked in commercials in Los Angeles before making the switch to feature films. Her narrative and documentary work has screened at major film festivals including Cannes, Sundance, SXSW, International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), DOC NYC, Austin, and Tribeca. Her creative partnership with co-director Andrew Shea began at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, where they collaborated on the short film Take My Breath Away, which was invited to screen in the International Critics’ Week section at the Cannes Film Festival.About Red OwlRed Owl is an award-winning impact production company that connects visionary films with audiences to inspire engagement and action. Working alongside change makers, advocates, community organizers and filmmakers, Red Owl harnesses the power of storytelling to advance meaningful dialogue and collaboration. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience across impact and audience engagement, law, education, social advocacy, and the arts, Red Owl partners with films and media projects across genres to lead impact campaigns centered on community agency and public engagement. Recognized by the Anthem Awards, Social Impact Media Awards and the Shorty Awards, Red Owl has led impact campaigns for Sugarcane (2024) directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, Union (2024) directed by Stephen Maing and Brett Story, and Victim/Suspect (2023) directed by Nancy Schwartzman, and supported engagement programs, research and evaluation for the Sundance Institute, Futuro Media Group, WORLD Channel and Vision Maker Media. For more information, visit redowlpartners.com About AB2 Media Group / ABRAMORAMAAB2 Media Group (AB2) provides best-in-class strategic advisory and rights management services to intellectual property stakeholders, including acclaimed filmmakers, major networks, premier record labels, digital platforms and high-profile artists. Abramorama, the theatrical releasing division of AB2, is a preeminent global distribution and marketing partner for nonfiction, narrative, sports/adventure, science and music films and is recognized for the consistent high quality of its work.Over the course of more than 25 years, Abramorama has successfully distributed and marketed hundreds of films, including the record breaking Hello, Love, Again directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana and The Last Class directed by Elliot Kirschner; Oliver Stone’s Nuclear Now; Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, Sam Green’s 32 Sounds, Vanessa & Ted Hope’s Invisible Nation; Ron Howard’s Grammy Award-winning The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years; Stanley Nelson’s Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool; Atlantic Records and Melanie Martinez’ K-12; John McDermott’s Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church; Amir Bar-Lev's Long Strange Trip – The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead; Corbett Redford and Green Day’s Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk; Brett Bern's BANG! The Bert Berns Story; Brett Morgen and National Geographic’s seminal Jane; Asif Kapadia’s Senna; Neil Young’s vast catalog of Bernard Shakey Productions; Cameron Crowe’s Pearl Jam Twenty; Sacha Gervasi’s Spirit Award-winning Anvil! The Story of Anvil; Banksy’s Academy Awardnominated & Spirit Award-winning Exit Through the Gift Shop; and the episodic theatrical series Deconstructing The Beatles.In January of 2019, AB2 launched ABCinemaNOW with a live multicast streaming program from Paris, France for a 55-country release of Roberta Grossman and Nancy Spielberg’s Who Will Write Our History.During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic AB2 released 24 feature films as appointment viewing live virtual cinema events simultaneously across multiple digital platforms and launched the first paid feature film to premiere globally on META in 2021. For more information, please visit www.AB2mediagroup.com

Flag Day Trailer

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