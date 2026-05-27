SpecterAI Appoints QNET as Authorised Training Partner for Vietnam, Expanding Access to Quantum Security Certifications Across the Nation’s Critical Sectors

VIETNAM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All three SpecterAI Quantum Security Certifications now available through QNET’s enterprise training network to government bodies, financial institutions, and state-owned corporations nationwide.SpecterAI, the leading quantum security education platform built for security professionals, today announced the appointment of QNET (Công ty Cổ phần QNET) as its authorised and certified training partner for Vietnam. Under the partnership, QNET will deliver all three of SpecterAI’s Quantum Security Certifications to enterprise clients, government bodies, financial institutions, and large state-owned corporations across the country.The Quantum Threat Cannot WaitNation-state actors are already harvesting encrypted communications today — storing them with the intent to decrypt them once cryptographically relevant quantum computers reach sufficient capability, an event many experts project within five to ten years. With Vietnam’s Cybersecurity Law taking effect July 1, 2026, organisations face immediate compliance pressure alongside this longer-term threat. This partnership ensures the country’s most security-critical organisations gain access to the practitioner-first curriculum and hands-on labs required to respond decisively.The SpecterAI Quantum Security CertificationsSpecterAI offers the only comprehensive quantum security curriculum designed specifically for security professionals. All three certifications are now available in Vietnam through QNET:• Certification Track 1 — Quantum Computing Fundamentals for Security Professionals: Covers Shor’s Algorithm and its implications for RSA, ECC, and Diffie-Hellman encryption; Grover’s Algorithm and its impact on symmetric key sizes; and the physics and mathematics of the BB84 quantum key distribution protocol. Designed for security architects, IT infrastructure leads, and compliance officers.• Certification Track 2 — Quantum Attack Simulation and Post-Quantum Cryptography: Real-world attack and defence scenarios using hands-on lab exercises drawn from the curriculum’s 55 AI-proctored labs in total. Participants implement and break live protocols using Python-based exercises, examine physical hardware attacks on QKD systems, and gain working expertise in CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, both ratified under the NIST PQC standardisation programme.• Certification Track 3 — Quantum Vulnerability Audit and Migration Strategy: Equips teams to take immediate action, including a three-minute protocol audit identifying quantum-vulnerable VPNs, TLS certificates, and PKI infrastructure in live environments. Concludes with a structured NIST PQC migration roadmap for CISOs, cryptography engineers, and risk officers.All certifications include AI-proctored lab completion records suitable for L&D and compliance audit requirements, and can be sequenced into custom training tracks aligned to each organisation’s specific threat profile.Why QNETQNET is one of Vietnam’s most established enterprise Technology Training Providers & Digital Skills, serving as the authorized training partner for over 25+ global vendors including AWS, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Cisco, Red Hat, SAP, CompTIA+, KnowBe4, ISACA…. Its client base spans government ministries, the Ministry of Finance, the State Treasury, Vietnam Customs Department, Vietnam Tax Department, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), major commercial and state-owned banks, and large government-linked corporations — precisely the institutions that face the highest quantum risk exposure. The partnership further benefits from SpecterAI’s strategic alliance with CCLab — an internationally accredited cybersecurity evaluation laboratory and member of the QIMA Group — providing organisations a clear pathway from training through to formal post-quantum certification.Quotes“Vietnam’s government and financial sectors manage some of the most sensitive data in the region, and they are targets. This curriculum is engineered to put security teams ahead of most professionals in the world today — not by skimming quantum theory, but by building the intuition to act on it. QNET’s reach into ministries, banks, and large government corporations means that training is going where it is needed most.”— Dr. Huynh Vinh Phuc, Chairman APAC, SpecterAI“QNET has spent years building trust with Vietnam’s leading institutions by delivering rigorous, vendor-authorised training. Quantum security is not a future concern — it is an active threat our clients need to address now. We are proud to bring SpecterAI’s world-class certification programme to our enterprise network and to support Vietnam’s quantum readiness at a national level.”— Ms. Pham Le Huong, Founder and CEO, QNETAvailabilitySpecterAI’s three Quantum Security Certifications are available now through QNET’s enterprise training programmes. Organisations may access full team cohort licensing, custom training track sequencing, and AI-proctored progress and compliance reporting. Contact QNET at qnet.edu.vn or SpecterAI at info@specterai.vn.About SpecterAISpecterAI is the leading quantum security education platform built for security professionals. Its curriculum — the #1 quantum security series on YouTube — covers the full scope of quantum threat, from Shor’s and Grover’s algorithms to post-quantum cryptography standards, physical QKD attacks, and live vulnerability auditing. The full curriculum features 55 AI-proctored hands-on labs distributed across all three certification tracks. SpecterAI has been recognised as a featured speaker at the Vietnam Security Summit.About QNETQNET (Công ty Cổ phần QNET) is one of Vietnam’s premier enterprise technology training and consultancy providers. As an authorised training partner for major global technology vendors, QNET serves government ministries, state-owned enterprises, financial institutions, and large corporations nationwide. Web: qnet.edu.vn.

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