SpecterAI and CCLab Forge Partnership for Cybersecurity Certification and Post-Quantum Compliance in Vietnam & APAC

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SpecterAI Quantum Security and CCLab Forge Partnership to Deliver World-Class Cybersecurity Certification and Post-Quantum Compliance Across Vietnam & APAC

VIETNAM, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecterAI Quantum Security , Vietnam’s premier post-quantum cryptography compliance and certification authority, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with CCLab , a globally accredited cybersecurity evaluation laboratory and a QIMA Group company. The alliance is designed to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity certification, formal security evaluations, and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) compliance services to enterprises, financial institutions, government bodies, and technology companies across Vietnam and the broader Asia-Pacific region.The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment. Vietnamese enterprises are navigating a rapidly converging set of cybersecurity obligations — from the July 2026 effective date of Vietnam’s Cybersecurity Law 116/2025 and the State Bank’s Circular 50 deadlines in 2028, to the global NIST RSA/ECC deprecation milestone in 2030 and the hard international cutoff for legacy cryptography in 2035. At the same time, nation-state threat actors are actively deploying “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” strategies, archiving encrypted enterprise traffic today with the intent to decrypt it the moment quantum computing hardware matures — an estimated three to seven years away.A Partnership Built on Complementary StrengthsThe collaboration is structured to eliminate the traditional gap between advisory services and formal certification — a gap that has historically forced organisations to engage multiple unconnected vendors, slowing compliance timelines and increasing cost.SpecterAI brings to the partnership its proprietary SPECTER PQC Validation Platform, a patent-pending five-phase compliance engine and the only independent PQC validation platform operating in Vietnam. SPECTER automates cryptographic inventory and Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) generation, scans TLS, VPN, API, and HSM endpoints, ranks quantum-vulnerable assets by exposure and business criticality, and maps migration pathways to both Vietnamese national standards and international frameworks including NIST FIPS 203, 204, and 205. SpecterAI also conducts pre-evaluations, gap analyses, document preparation, and local remediation roadmaps — preparing clients fully before the formal evaluation process begins.CCLab steps in at the point where formal, internationally recognised validation is required. Founded in 2013 and operating laboratories in Budapest and Debrecen, Hungary, CCLab brings over thirteen years of experience in Common Criteria evaluations, accredited laboratory operations, and the full spectrum of cybersecurity certification. CCLab holds five internationally recognised accreditations — including ISO/IEC 17025, licensing by both OCSI (Italy) and TrustCB (The Netherlands) under the EUCC Scheme, CB Testing Laboratory recognition under the IECEE CB Scheme since 2024, and qualified testing laboratory status under the RED notified body CerTrust. The company has successfully completed more than 200 projects for over 140 satisfied clients worldwide.“CCLab has built its reputation on one principle: earning global trust through rigorous, accredited evaluation. Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region represent an important and underserved market for formal cybersecurity certification. Partnering with SpecterAI — a team that deeply understands the local regulatory landscape and has the technical depth to prepare clients to the highest standard — is exactly the kind of collaboration that creates real value for organisations trying to comply with both domestic and international requirements.”— Ferenc Molnár, Founder & CEO, CCLabWhat This Means for Clients in Vietnam and AsiaFor enterprises across Vietnam, ASEAN, and the wider Asia-Pacific region, the SpecterAI–CCLab partnership delivers a single, integrated pathway to cybersecurity compliance and internationally recognised certification across an unusually broad range of domains:Post-Quantum Cryptography ComplianceSpecterAI’s SPECTER platform conducts cryptographic inventories, risk prioritisation, and migration planning aligned to NIST PQC standards and Vietnam’s national VN-PQSign framework. CCLab manages the formal evaluation, certification, and official submission to international certification bodies including OCSI in Italy and TrustCB in the Netherlands.Formal Security EvaluationsCCLab conducts accredited evaluations under the EUCC framework and Common Criteria at assurance levels up to EAL4+ — with a proven track record of completing such evaluations in as few as four months.Regulatory Compliance Across Multiple FrameworksThe partnership covers Radio Equipment Directive (RED) cybersecurity evaluation and notified body certification; Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance preparation; Medical Device cybersecurity under IEC 81001-5-1; and Industrial Control System cybersecurity under ISA/IEC 62443.Core Security Testing & Assessment ServicesThe partnership delivers penetration testing across network, application, API, cloud, and mobile environments; vulnerability assessments and attack surface analysis; cloud security architecture and configuration reviews; source code review; security architecture and design reviews; configuration and hardening audits; and third-party and supply chain risk assessments.Common Criteria Training & Laboratory DevelopmentCCLab has successfully supported CC laboratory setup and training in Romania, Qatar, Pakistan, and Slovakia, with several additional projects ongoing across Europe and Asia. This expertise is now available to APAC institutions seeking to build or expand sovereign cybersecurity evaluation capacity.A Relationship Designed for Speed and AgilityOne of the defining advantages of the partnership is its operational efficiency. CCLab is known in the industry for its agile evaluation methodology — gathering continuous client feedback, providing regular project updates, and delivering responsiveness that reduces timeline uncertainty. Combined with SpecterAI’s deep preparation services, clients arrive at the formal evaluation stage with documentation in order and compliance gaps already addressed, substantially reducing evaluation duration and the risk of costly iteration cycles.For organisations facing the compressed regulatory timelines now in effect across Vietnam and the region, this end-to-end model is not merely convenient — it is strategically essential.About SpecterAI Quantum SecuritySpecterAI Quantum Security is the premier post-quantum cryptography compliance, certification, and education authority in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered at Cobi Tower II, Ho Chi Minh City, SpecterAI serves banking institutions, telecoms, government ministries, CISOs, security architects, and SOC teams across Vietnam and ASEAN. Its proprietary SPECTER platform holds a 100% FIPS 203 pass rate across 23 compliance checks and a security margin exceeding NIST Category 3 by 64 bits.About CCLab — A QIMA CompanyCCLab is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited cybersecurity testing and evaluation laboratory headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, and a member of the QIMA Group — a global Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry leader operating across 100 countries with 60 offices and laboratories. Founded in 2013, CCLab holds five international accreditations and has completed more than 200 successful cybersecurity evaluation projects for clients in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

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