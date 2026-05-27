Palladin Technologies Launches 'OrgAssure,' an AI-Powered CRM Optimization & Governance Solution

Palladin Technologies

Palladin Technologies's OrgAssure combines AI insights and expert guidance to optimize CRM environments, improve governance, and reduce risk.

OrgAssure helps organizations simplify complexity, reduce waste, and make smarter operational decisions with a combination of AI-powered insights and experienced human guidance” — Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO, Palladin Technologies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladin Technologies is proud to announce the launch of OrgAssure, a new AI-powered CRM optimization and governance solution designed to help organizations improve visibility, reduce operational waste, strengthen governance, and protect critical business systems.Built around three core service pillars: CRM Value Guardian, OrgVue, and OrgProtect; OrgAssure combines AI-powered insights, automation, and experienced advisory support to help organizations better manage and evolve their CRM environments.As CRM ecosystems continue to grow in complexity, many organizations struggle with technical debt, underutilized licenses, governance challenges, and limited visibility into overall system health. OrgAssure was created to help businesses proactively identify opportunities for improvement while reducing risk and improving operational resilience.“Organizations are investing heavily in CRM platforms, and frontier technologies such as AI. However, many lack the combination of visibility, insight and ‘boots on the ground’ presence to get the most out of their investments. At Palladin, our commitment extends past implementing technology; at our heart, we are determined advocates for our clients’ success. Success with any technology stack or form mandates measurable, valuable outcomes and the tools and insights to achieve and learn from them,” said Brandon Ward, Founder and CEO of Palladin Technologies.“OrgAssure helps organizations simplify complexity, reduce waste, and make smarter operational decisions with a combination of AI-powered insights and experienced human guidance. Combined with our commitment to ISO 42001, we are uniquely positioned in both CRM and agentic spaces to offer the best of all worlds in our rapidly expanding workshop, which is accelerated and leveraged by the best client advisors.”OrgAssure’s three core pillars (CRM Value Guardian, OrgVue, and OrgProtect) plus our services wrapper, help clients maximize their CRM investment:CRM Value GuardianCRM Value Guardian helps organizations improve adoption, usability, and overall platform efficiency. The offering identifies underused licenses, available but underutilized capabilities, unnecessary spend, and opportunities to reduce operational costs, optimize current contract value and get the most out of what’s available to the customer, improving the user experience and ROI landscape for all.OrgVueOrgVue provides AI-powered visibility into CRM health and governance readiness. The solution helps organizations identify technical debt early, improve org hygiene, prepare for seasonal platform releases, and gain actionable guidance to support faster, more informed decision-making and get the most out of Salesforce.OrgProtectOrgProtect focuses on business continuity and system protection through secure scheduled metadata and data backups, rollback support for deployments, and recovery capabilities designed to reduce operational disruption and strengthen organizational resilience.“Too many companies are still operating reactively when it comes to CRM governance and optimization,” Ward added. “We built OrgAssure to give organizations a clearer understanding of their environment and a practical path to improving it over time, as well as ‘insurance’ in the form of backups, allowing the best of both worlds: backups of data AND metadata, and actionable insights and practical decisions to make, in a prioritized, rational manner. Our agent-powered workshop continues to expand, while we maintain utmost client security and trust.”OrgAssure is designed for rapid deployment, with most organizations able to complete setup and initial assessments within two to four weeks. Programs begin at $5,500 annually (with no lengthy commitments), with flexible engagement options ranging from health assessments and check-ins to ongoing advisory services, hands-on support, and assistance right-sizing the CRM/SKU set to the client’s needs.The launch of OrgAssure reflects Palladin Technologies’ continued investment in agentic technologies that provide practical value for what customers already have and use, as well as operational solutions that help organizations modernize business processes, improve governance, and maximize technology ROI.About Palladin TechnologiesFounded in 2016, Palladin Technologies is a trusted Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and Managed Services Provider specializing in Salesforce implementation, advisory, optimization, and ongoing support services. Backed by a highly experienced global team with more than 600 Salesforce certifications, Palladin helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through scalable Salesforce and AI-powered solutions.Palladin Technologies is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree (#656 - 2024 and #325 - 2025) and an ACG Georgia Fast 40 company.Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin Technologies serves clients worldwide through its global delivery model, combining deep platform expertise, strategic guidance, and a commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes and exceptional customer experiences.

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