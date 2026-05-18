Palladin Technologies Launches ISO/IEC 42001 Certification Initiative to Advance Responsible AI Governance

Palladin Technologies

Palladin Technologies advances enterprise AI governance through its pursuit of ISO/IEC 42001 certification.

Palladin believes the future of AI will be defined not just by technology, but most importantly, by AI responsibility. Our pursuit of ISO/IEC 42001 reflects our commitment to ‘leading from the front'.” — Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO, Palladin Technologies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladin Technologies, a leading Salesforce consulting and AI solutions partner, announced today its strategic initiative to pursue ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world’s first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).The initiative reflects Palladin’s continued investment in secure, transparent, and responsible AI governance practices for enterprise organizations. Palladin is committed to helping clients establish their AI footprints with that very ethical and transparent security, thus advancing its mission of “Building Tomorrow’s Future, Today” (TM pending).As organizations rapidly accelerate AI adoption, the need for trusted governance, accountability, and oversight has become increasingly critical. ISO/IEC 42001 establishes a comprehensive framework for managing AI systems responsibly throughout the entire AI lifecycle — from development and deployment to ongoing operations, monitoring, and continuous improvement.By aligning its internal AI governance practices with ISO/IEC 42001 standards, Palladin Technologies is further strengthening its approach to risk management, transparency, security, compliance, and ethical AI implementation. This pursuit underscores Palladin Technologies' position as a market and thought leader, while it helps clients navigate the evolving landscape of enterprise AI responsibly and confidently.Built on the internationally recognized Annex SL framework, ISO/IEC 42001 aligns seamlessly with other leading standards, including ISO 27001, enabling organizations to integrate AI governance into broader security, compliance, and enterprise risk management initiatives.“Palladin believes the future of AI will be defined not just by technology, but most importantly, by AI responsibility,” said Brandon Ward, Founder and CEO of Palladin Technologies. “Our pursuit of ISO/IEC 42001 reflects our commitment to ‘leading from the front’. Organizations worldwide must operationalize AI safely, ethically, and transparently. Businesses need partners who understand the potential, pitfalls and governance required to use and deploy AI responsibly at scale.”Ward added, “At Palladin, we have a ‘LABS’ mentality - experiment and innovate responsibly, and apply what we’ve learned to improve continuously. ‘Building Tomorrow’s Future, Today (TM pending) means preparing organizations for what comes next, through the application of innovation, diligence and intelligence as well as ensuring that needed trust, accountability, and governance frameworks and best practices are followed. A pivotal moment in history demands organizations and leaders with courage, integrity and the right tools and knowledge.”Palladin Technologies continues to expand its Salesforce and AI capabilities to help organizations modernize operations, improve customer experiences, and unlock measurable business value through intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making.Through its pursuit of ISO/IEC 42001 certification, Palladin is reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking technology partner committed to helping clients innovate responsibly while preparing for the next generation of AI-driven transformation.About Palladin TechnologiesFounded in 2016, Palladin Technologies is a trusted Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and Managed Services Provider specializing in Salesforce implementation, advisory, optimization, and ongoing support services. Backed by a highly experienced global team with more than 600 Salesforce certifications, Palladin helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through scalable Salesforce and AI-powered solutions. Palladin Technologies is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2024, 2025) and an ACG Georgia Fast 40 company.Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin Technologies serves clients worldwide through its global delivery model, combining deep platform expertise, strategic guidance, and a commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes and exceptional customer experiences.Salesforce, Agentforce, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc., and are used here with permission.Inc., Fast40 and other terms copyrighted and/or trademarked by respective owners and used for editorial purposes.“Palladin” copyright and trade/wordmark published by USPTO, owned by Palladin Technologies, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.