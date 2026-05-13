Palladin Technologies’ Melvin J. McNamara Named to Salesforce Agentforce Communications Partner Advisory Board

Melvin McNamara, Chief Customer Growth Officer at Palladin Technologies

Palladin Technologies’ Melvin J. McNamara joins Salesforce’s Agentforce Communications Partner Advisory Board, reinforcing Palladin’s industry leadership.

Melvin’s appointment to the Agentforce Communications Partner Advisory Board underscores the meaningful impact our team continues to have across the Salesforce ecosystem.” — Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladin Technologies proudly announces that Chief Customer Growth Officer Melvin J. McNamara has been appointed to the Salesforce Agentforce Communications Partner Advisory Board (PAB), marking Palladin’s second consecutive year of representation on the board. The appointment recognizes Mr. McNamara’s expertise and forward-thinking leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem. It also reinforces Palladin’s role as a strategic partner shaping the future of agentic solutions for the global communications industry.The Salesforce Agentforce Communications PAB convenes senior leaders from elite Salesforce partner organizations who collaborate directly with Salesforce product, sales, and marketing teams. Members are selected based on their expertise, leadership, and ability to represent the voice of customers and partners, providing strategic input that shapes the product roadmap, go-to-market priorities, and partner enablement across the Agentforce Communications portfolio.In his role on the PAB, Mr. McNamara will provide strategic input on the Agentforce Communications product roadmap and development priorities while collaborating closely with Salesforce product, sales, and marketing leaders alongside a select group of partner peers. He will also advocate for client needs and real-world telecommunications use cases, further strengthening Palladin Technologies’ strategic alignment with the Salesforce ecosystem.“Melvin’s appointment to the Agentforce Communications Partner Advisory Board reflects his exceptional ability to align customer growth strategies with innovative Salesforce solutions,” said Brandon Ward, Founder and CEO of Palladin Technologies. “It also underscores the meaningful impact our team continues to have across the Salesforce ecosystem.”The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the communications industry. Agentforce Communications, Salesforce’s next-generation agentic AI platform for service providers, is central to how telecommunications operators are rethinking customer experience, revenue growth, and operational efficiency. Mr. McNamara joins a select group of senior partner executives from leading global systems integrators and specialized partners contributing to this work.Palladin Technologies differentiates itself through a culture defined by deep expertise, performance excellence, and an unwavering dedication to realizing client value. Mr. McNamara’s role on the PAB will further strengthen this mission, ensuring that Palladin’s voice helps shape the future of Salesforce’s Agentforce Communications solutions and drives success for customers worldwide.About Palladin TechnologiesFounded in 2016, Palladin Technologies is a trusted Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and Managed Services Provider specializing in Salesforce implementation, advisory, optimization, and managed services. Backed by a highly experienced global team with more than 600 Salesforce certifications, Palladin helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through innovative Salesforce and AI-powered solutions.Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin Technologies serves clients worldwide through its global delivery model, combining deep platform expertise, strategic guidance, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and measurable business outcomes.Salesforce, Agentforce, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc., and are used here with permission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.