CITRUS COUNTY RESCINDS BURN BAN FOLLOWING IMPROVED CONDITIONS

Residents Urged to Continue Using Caution with Outdoor Burning

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 26, 2026) – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has rescinded the burn ban for unincorporated Citrus County following improved environmental conditions and a recommendation from Fire Chief Craig Stevens.

The burn ban was initially enacted on April 1, 2026, after the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reached 500, triggering an automatic burn ban pursuant to Citrus County Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46. On April 14, 2026, the Board declared a drought emergency and voted to keep the burn ban in place due to continued wildfire concerns, including elevated fire danger indicators, drought conditions, low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation.

Since that time, conditions across the county have improved due to recent rainfall, lower KBDI readings, updated meteorological forecasts, and improved vegetation moisture conditions. After consultation with the Florida Forest Service and continued monitoring of local fire conditions, Fire Chief Stevens determined that the dangerous wildfire conditions supporting the burn ban no longer exist.

“While conditions have improved enough to safely rescind the burn ban, residents should still use caution and common sense with any outdoor burning,” said Fire Chief Craig Stevens. “It does not take long for conditions in Florida to become dangerous again, especially with dry vegetation, wind, and heat.”

Residents are reminded that outdoor burning remains regulated by Florida law and Florida Forest Service requirements.

Important Outdoor Burning Reminders

Burning of yard waste is allowed without a permit, but residents must follow all Florida Forest Service guidelines to reduce the risk of fire:

Only natural yard waste may be burned, such as leaves, grass clippings, brush, and tree limbs under 8 inches in diameter.

Burn piles must be no larger than 8 feet in diameter or fit in a noncombustible container.

The fire must be located at least:

25 feet from your home



25 feet from forests, woods, brush, or other combustible structures



50 feet from any paved public road



150 feet from other occupied buildings

A person must always be present during the burn.

A charged water hose, shovel, or other fire suppression equipment must be on hand.

Burning is not permitted during windy conditions or Red Flag Warnings.

Refrain from burning immediately following a storm.

Recreational fires must be safely contained and monitored

Burning of garbage, construction materials, plastics, treated wood, or other prohibited items is not allowed under state law.

For burns exceeding these limitations or for agricultural and land clearing purposes, a burn authorization must be obtained from the Florida Forest Service. Visit www.fdacs.gov for details.

Citrus County Fire Rescue encourages all residents to remain cautious and follow safe burning practices. Environmental conditions will continue to be monitored, and restrictions may be reinstated if fire danger increases.

Improved fire conditions have allowed the burn ban to be lifted; however, this does not change current water shortage restrictions, which remain in effect.

For information regarding current water restrictions, visit:

https://www.citruscounty.gov/departments/water_resources/water_conservation/restrictions_maintenance/index.php

Resources

Citrus County Code – Chapter 46:

https://library.municode.com/fl/citrus_county/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIICICOFLCO_CH46FIPRPR

Citrus County Drought Conditions:

https://www.drought.gov/states/florida/county/citrus#current-conditions

KBDI Information:

https://www.fdacs.gov/Forest-Wildfire/Wildland-Fire/Keetch-Byram-Drought-Index-KBDI

Citrus County Fire Rescue Website:

https://www.citruscounty.gov/departments/fire_rescue/index.php

For questions regarding outdoor burning, contact Citrus County Fire Rescue Headquarters at 352-527-5406 or the Florida Forest Service – Withlacoochee Forestry Center at 352-797-4100.