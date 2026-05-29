Zylpha Launches Hotly Requested Feature to Transform Court Bundle Platform

Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

This feature is a direct result of customer feedback. Our users told us exactly what they needed, and we’ve delivered a solution that addresses one of the biggest pain points in bundle preparation.” — Tim Long, CEO

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of digital Court bundling solutions, today announced the launch of its latest product enhancement: ‘Import’, a powerful new feature designed to dramatically improve how legal professionals work with existing electronic bundles.The feature follows a comprehensive customer survey conducted in March 2026, where users were asked to prioritise potential product developments. The results were decisive, highlighting a clear demand for faster, more efficient ways to handle their existing PDF bundles.Import addresses this need by enabling users to upload a fully compiled electronic PDF bundle, complete with digital bookmarks, directly into the Zylpha platform. The system then intelligently processes the document, automatically extracting individual files and organising them into a structured, fully editable bundle.Key capabilities of the new Zylpha Import feature include:• Automatic extraction of individual documents from a compiled PDF bundle• Retention and import of existing section headings• Creation of an “unallocated documents” section for files that cannot be categorised• Immediate conversion into a structured Zylpha bundle, ready for editing and annotationBy eliminating the need for manual document splitting and reorganisation, Import significantly reduces time spent on bundle preparation while minimising the risk of human error.The feature is particularly valuable for legal teams working with third-party bundles, legacy files, or court-issued documents. Instead of rebuilding a bundle from scratch, users can now convert a complete PDF into a structured Zylpha bundle in just a few clicks. Once imported, documents can also be updated to reflect original index dates, ensuring accuracy and consistency.Each document is automatically available to use all Zylpha platform features, including immediate review, editing, annotation, redaction, and more.Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha, commented:"Import is a significant step forward in making Zylpha even easier to adopt, particularly for teams transitioning from existing PDF-based workflows. By removing the need to rebuild bundles from scratch, we’re lowering the barrier to entry and helping users realise value from day one."Crucially, this feature is a direct result of customer feedback. Our users told us exactly what they needed, and we’ve delivered a solution that addresses one of the biggest pain points in bundle preparation."The feature is available from today and is expected to deliver measurable improvements for legal teams managing complex PDF bundles.About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal teams create compliant, professional Court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service.

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