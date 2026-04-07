Zylpha delivers new features and enhancements to Court bundling platform in latest release

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Update introduces placeholder documents, expanded iManage features, HEIC support and more to streamline the time taken to create electronic Court bundles.

Characters ResolvedSeveral users reported that certain characters were displaying incorrectly as ' ' within the PDF editor. This was traced to source documents containing fonts that were not fully embedded. The issue has been identified and resolved, and affected documents will now render accurately.Email Conversion: .MSG File Failures ResolvedA subset of .MSG email files were failing to convert to PDF during the bundling process. The root cause has been identified and addressed, and these files will now convert successfully as part of the standard workflow. LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of Court bundling technology , has today announced the release of its latest update. The release delivers a much-requested user feature, a series of user-facing enhancements and important technical fixes. This is all aimed at making Court bundle creation less time-consuming and more reliable for legal teams.NEW FEATUREPlaceholder DocumentsLegal teams can now insert placeholder files directly into a bundle, reserving space for documents that are not yet available. Each placeholder supports custom names, descriptions and page count, making sure that Court bundle remains complete and properly structured even when source files are pending. This addition removes a common source of frustration when working to tight deadlines.ENHANCEMENTSInactivity Timeout RemovedFollowing a comprehensive review of user feedback and security requirements, Zylpha has removed the 20-minute automatic logout that was triggered by inactivity. The feature was identified as a source of disruption, particularly during client calls and other interruptions, and its removal ensures that users can return to their work without needing to log back in. iManage Connector: Smarter Search and Recent MattersThe iManage connector now surfaces a user's most recent matters by default, reducing the time spent locating active work. The search experience for matters, files and documents has also been updated to align more closely with Zylpha's previous iManage integrations, delivering a more consistent and intuitive interface for users familiar with the platform.iManage: Custom Date FieldsAdministrators can now configure custom date fields to appear within the iManage connector. These fields are also carried through into the bundle alongside the associated files, preserving source metadata throughout the document lifecycle. From iManage through to the final Court bundle.Bundle Editor: Automatic Return to DocumentWhen a user applies edits using the built-in PDF editing tools and returns to the bundle editor, the view now automatically scrolls back to the document that was just edited. This removes the need to manually search through a long file list to re-locate the relevant document, saving time and reducing friction during the editing process.HEIC Image SupportImages in the .HEIC format (the default format used by iPhone cameras) are now fully converted and included in bundles, rather than being added as attachments. Files are imported in the correct orientation (landscape or portrait) as captured, and the original aspect ratio is preserved. HEIC files offer an efficient balance of image quality and file size, and this update ensures they are handled as first-class assets within the platform.TECHNICAL UPDATESPDF Editor: Rendering ofCharacters ResolvedSeveral users reported that certain characters were displaying incorrectly as '' within the PDF editor. This was traced to source documents containing fonts that were not fully embedded. The issue has been identified and resolved, and affected documents will now render accurately.Email Conversion: .MSG File Failures ResolvedA subset of .MSG email files were failing to convert to PDF during the bundling process. The root cause has been identified and addressed, and these files will now convert successfully as part of the standard workflow.

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