Zylpha Launches UK Court Bundle Compliance Checklist for 2026

Zylpha Court Bundle Checklist is now available to download for free Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts David Chapman, Head of Marketing at Zylpha

Free checklist draws on real court feedback to help legal teams avoid common bundle errors

This checklist is deliberately practical. It’s a simple way for legal teams to catch the issues that most commonly cause delays or problems when bundles reach the court” — David Chapman, Head of Marketing

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a UK‑based legal technology company specialising in electronic court bundling software , has released its UK Court Bundle Compliance Checklist (2026 Edition). A free, practical resource designed to help legal teams submit accurate, court‑compliant PDF bundles.Unlike traditional guidance that simply restates Practice Directions, the checklist focuses on real‑world issues most frequently identified by Courts, Judges, and professional bundle builders. These include common problems with indexing, pagination, OCR, bookmarks, document duplication, and page orientation. Issues that often lead to delays, criticism, or rejected bundles.Designed to be printed and used as a working document, the checklist supports legal professionals throughout the bundle preparation process, helping teams identify and correct issues before submission.“We consistently hear the same frustrations about court bundles, and in most cases they come down to avoidable technical errors,” said David Chapman, Head of Marketing at Zylpha.“This checklist is deliberately practical. It’s a simple way for legal teams to catch the issues that most commonly cause delays or problems when bundles reach the court.”The checklist covers key compliance areas including preparation and filing requirements, index accuracy and document structure, Arabic and Bates page numbering, OCR quality and page orientation, bookmark standards and accessibility, and frequently raised court issues.The guide is suitable for solicitors, litigation support teams, professional bundlers, barristers’ chambers, and litigants in person preparing electronic court bundles.The UK Court Bundle Compliance Checklist (2026 Edition) is available to download free from Zylpha’s website.

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