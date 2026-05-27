Rosenblum Allen Successfully Represents Father in Complex Nevada Custody and Relocation Trial

Molly Rosenblum, Esq. of Rosenblum Allen led the litigation team in a complex Nevada custody and relocation trial.

Multi-day Clark County custody litigation highlights Rosenblum Allen’s advocacy in complex Nevada family law matters.

This case reflects the level of preparation, courtroom advocacy, and strategic litigation required in high-conflict custody matters.” — Molly Rosenblum, Esq.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosenblum Allen announced a significant result in a highly contested Nevada custody and relocation matter following extensive multi-day evidentiary proceedings in Clark County District Court.The matter involved complex issues relating to child custody , relocation, parenting time, financial disputes, and allegations requiring substantial evidentiary presentation over multiple trial dates. The Court ultimately issued detailed Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, and a Final Decree following extensive litigation proceedings.The litigation team was led by Molly Rosenblum, Esq. and Sheila Tajbakhsh, Esq., with substantial case support and trial preparation assistance provided by Legal Assistant Carolann Allen. The matter involved numerous contested hearings, extensive discovery, financial tracing issues, relocation disputes involving Nevada and Texas, and several evidentiary hearing dates before the District Court.“This case reflects the level of preparation, courtroom advocacy, and strategic litigation required in high-conflict custody matters,” said Molly Rosenblum, Esq. “Custody and relocation disputes are among the most emotionally difficult and legally complex cases families face, and our team remained committed to protecting the parent-child relationship and advocating for our client throughout every phase of litigation.”Sheila Tajbakhsh, Esq. added, “Complex custody litigation requires meticulous preparation, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of Nevada family law. We are proud of the work our team put into this matter from beginning to end.”Nevada relocation and custody disputes often require courts to analyze statutory best-interest factors, evaluate witness credibility, and review extensive documentary evidence. These cases can significantly impact both parents and children for years to come.Rosenblum Allen represents clients throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, and Clark County in matters involving divorce, child custody, relocation disputes, high-conflict custody litigation, domestic violence matters, prenuptial agreements, child support, and complex property division.The firm continues expanding its presence throughout Southern Nevada while focusing on strategic advocacy in complex family law litigation.About Rosenblum AllenRosenblum Allen is a Las Vegas-based law firm focused on family law and complex domestic litigation throughout Southern Nevada. The firm represents clients in divorce, custody, relocation, support, and high-asset family law matters in Clark County and surrounding jurisdictions.For more information, visit:Media Contact:Rosenblum Allen376 E Warm Springs Rd., Suite 140Las Vegas, NV 89119(702) 433-2889staff@rosenblumlawlv.com

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