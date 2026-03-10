Las Vegas Attorney Molly Rosenblum Admitted to the Idaho State Bar

Rosenblum Allen managing attorney Molly Rosenblum expands her professional credentials with admission to the Idaho State Bar.

Expanding my licensure allows me to collaborate with attorneys in additional jurisdictions and strengthen professional relationships that ultimately benefit clients.” — Molly Rosenblum

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Molly Rosenblum, managing attorney of Rosenblum Allen Law Firm in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been admitted to practice law in the State of Idaho.Rosenblum, who has practiced law for more than two decades, is widely recognized for her work in complex family law matters including divorce, high-conflict custody disputes, and asset division. Her admission to the Idaho State Bar expands her professional credentials and strengthens her ability to collaborate with attorneys and clients whose legal matters span multiple jurisdictions.Rosenblum is the owner and managing partner of Rosenblum Allen Law Firm, a Las Vegas-based law firm focused primarily on family law matters. The firm represents clients in divorce, custody disputes, property division, and other family law litigation throughout Clark County.“Being admitted to the Idaho State Bar allows me to expand my professional network and build relationships with attorneys and clients in another growing legal community,” Rosenblum said. “I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues in Idaho and continue advocating for families navigating difficult legal challenges.”Rosenblum has built a reputation in Nevada for her strategic approach to complex family law cases and her commitment to helping clients navigate the emotional and financial challenges of divorce.In addition to her legal practice, Rosenblum is the host of the podcast “The Difficult Divorce,” where she discusses legal issues that commonly arise during divorce and custody disputes and provides guidance to individuals facing major family transitions.For more information about Rosenblum Allen Law Firm, visit the firm’s website or contact the office directly.

