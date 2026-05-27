Small Businesses Gain Competitive Advantages Through AI and Opus Virtual Offices

As AI adoption accelerates, Opus Virtual Offices also eliminates the overhead costs that hold small businesses back from keeping pace with larger companies.

AI is the great equalizer for small businesses. For the first time, a small business owner has access to the same caliber of tools as the largest companies in the world.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Virtual Offices is giving small business owners the professional infrastructure they need to thrive in an AI-driven economy, as Anthropic's newly launched Claude for Small Business puts AI-powered workflows directly inside tools like QuickBooks, PayPal, HubSpot, and Canva, giving small businesses capabilities once reserved for much larger companies. Business owners rely on Opus' flexible office solution to establish a prestigious address, stay connected with clients, and project the professionalism their business deserves, all for only $99 per month with no long-term contracts and no hidden fees.From solo entrepreneurs and freelancers to remote teams and growing companies, Opus serves small businesses across the country that need a credible professional presence without the cost of traditional office space. As their business grows, owners can expand into new markets by adding Opus locations across the state or across the country, building a multi-city presence without the overhead that full-time physical offices typically entail.Small businesses account for 44% of U.S. GDP and employ nearly half the private-sector workforce, yet they have historically lacked the resources available to larger enterprises. According to Anthropic, Claude for Small Business ships with 15 ready-to-run workflows spanning finance, operations, sales, marketing, HR, and customer service. For small business owners looking to do more with less, the combination of AI-powered tools and a virtual office solution removes two of the most persistent barriers to growth: limited resources and high overhead."AI is the great equalizer for small businesses," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "For the first time, a small business owner has access to the same caliber of tools as the largest companies in the world. Opus makes sure that a professional presence is never what holds them back from taking full advantage."About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus gives businesses access to prestigious business addresses, live receptionists, and a full suite of communication tools at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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