Small Businesses Are Investing More in AI While Maintaining a Professional Presence Thanks to Opus Virtual Offices

As AI adoption accelerates among small businesses, Opus Virtual Offices eliminates the overhead costs that hold entrepreneurs back.

AI is redefining what it means to run a lean, competitive business. Entrepreneurs who invest in the right tools today are the ones who will lead their industries tomorrow.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence has moved from buzzword to business necessity, and small businesses across America are leading the charge. As entrepreneurs invest more in the tools and technology that power modern operations, Opus Virtual Offices is making sure the cost of a professional presence never slows them down. From startups and freelancers to remote teams and growing companies, business owners rely on Opus' flexible office solution to establish a credible address, stay connected with clients, and project the professionalism their business deserves.As small businesses build out their AI tools and operational workflows, every dollar saved on overhead is a dollar that can be reinvested into growth. For $99 per month with no long-term contracts and no hidden fees, Opus clients receive a prestigious business address, professional live call answering, personalized call transferring, a dedicated business phone and fax number, professional mail receipt, and voicemail-to-email conversion. A complete professional infrastructure that lets entrepreneurs stay focused on innovation, not overhead.According to the SBE Council's 2026 Small Business Tech Use Survey , 82% of small business employers have already invested in AI tools, and 93% plan to continue investing over the next twelve months. The average small business now uses an average of five AI tools spanning marketing, customer service, automation, and financial management. With 62% of small businesses planning to increase AI-related spending, the ability to cut costs elsewhere has never been more valuable. Traditional office space remains one of the largest and most avoidable expenses for growing businesses. Opus Virtual Offices eliminates it entirely."AI is redefining what it means to run a lean, competitive business," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "Entrepreneurs who invest in the right tools today are the ones who will lead their industries tomorrow. Opus exists to make sure the cost of doing business professionally never stands in the way of doing business successfully."About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus gives businesses access to prestigious business addresses, live receptionists, and a full suite of communication tools at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.