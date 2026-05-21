Opus Virtual Offices Helps Smaller Law Firms and Solo Practitioners Operate More Efficiently With AI

Opus Virtual Offices gives solo attorneys and small law firms the professional infrastructure to compete without the overhead of traditional office space.

AI is giving solo attorneys and small law firms tools that were once only available to the largest practices in the country. Opus makes sure a professional presence is never what holds them back.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solo attorneys and small law firms finally have the tools to compete with the largest practices in the country. Anthropic recently expanded its Claude AI platform with a suite of tools built specifically for law firms, and Opus Virtual Offices is already positioned to help independent attorneys take full advantage. Business owners rely on Opus' flexible office solution to establish a prestigious address, stay connected with clients, and project the professionalism their practice deserves, all for only $99 per month with no long-term contracts and no hidden fees.Anthropic's expanded Claude platform now includes plug-ins for commercial counsel, employment counsel, litigation support, and deposition prep, with integrations connecting directly to Thomson Reuters' Westlaw, DocuSign, and Harvey. According to Bloomberg, a recent Anthropic webinar on using Claude for legal tasks drew more than 20,000 registrations from legal professionals, signaling a major shift in how attorneys approach their practice. For solo practitioners and smaller firms, this shift represents a significant opportunity to close the gap with larger firms that have historically had far greater resources at their disposal.From solo practitioners to growing firms, Opus provides a prestigious business address , professional live call answering, personalized call transferring, a dedicated business phone and fax number, professional mail receipt, and voicemail-to-email conversion. Every incoming call is greeted professionally in the firm's name and routed appropriately, freeing attorneys to focus on billable work rather than administrative tasks. As their practice grows, attorneys can expand into new markets by adding Opus locations across the state or across the country, building a multi-city presence without the overhead that full-time physical offices typically entail."AI is giving solo attorneys and small law firms tools that were once only available to the largest practices in the country," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "Opus makes sure that a professional presence is never what holds them back. Together, AI and a virtual office give independent attorneys everything they need to compete and win."About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus gives businesses access to prestigious business addresses, live receptionists, and a full suite of communication tools at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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