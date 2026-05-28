Project Farma Partners with Valkit.ai to Modernize Digital Validation with AI

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Farma, PerkinElmer’s patient-focused life sciences consulting firm dedicated to accelerating manufacturing for life-changing therapies, today announced its Gold Tier Certified Partner status with Valkit.ai, an AI-powered digital validation platform that streamlines compliance and quality processes for life sciences organizations.As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become increasingly relevant across the life sciences industry, Project Farma is expanding its technology partnerships to help clients modernize validation within regulated environments. Together, Project Farma and Valkit.ai aim to deliver a trusted, more streamlined and modern approach to validation, strengthening data integrity, improving traceability, and supporting faster project execution while maintaining cGMP compliance standards.Valkit.ai develops digital validation technologies designed to support life sciences applications through modern, data-driven approaches to validation and compliance activities.For clients, that means fewer delays and greater confidence in their validation programs; for patients, it means faster access to life-changing therapies.“Validation has historically been one of the most resource-intensive parts of manufacturing readiness,” said Greg Gara, Chief Technical Officer for Project Farma. “Partnering with Valkit.ai gives our clients access to digital tools that improve visibility, execution, and decision-making, helping teams move faster without compromising quality or compliance.”“Project Farma brings deep experience supporting complex manufacturing and validation programs across life sciences,” said Hugh Devine, CEO Valkit.ai. “We’re excited to collaborate with a team that understands the balance between innovation, operational execution, and regulatory expectations, and that keeps patients at the center of everything they do.”To learn more about how Project Farma and Valkit.ai are transforming validation for life sciences manufacturers, contact Tom Struble, VP of Validation Services, Project Farma at tomstruble@projectfarma.comAbout Project FarmaA PerkinElmer company, Project Farma is a patient-focused global leader in advancing technical operations from ideation through commercialization with a proven track record of planning, building, and maintaining manufacturing facilities, capital expansions, and technical operations for complex biologics and novel modalities. Project Farma has executed 100+ facility builds, retrofits and expansions, managed 400+ large-scale capital projects, industrialized 10+ commercial cell, gene, and novel therapies, and managed $6B+ in technical operations capital investments.Partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies, advanced therapy organizations, universities, hospitals, and government agencies, our team of experts drives innovation in technical operations and manufacturing to support the advancement of groundbreaking therapies for patients in need. For more information, visit www.projectfarma.com About Valkit.aiValkit.ai is an AI-augmented digital validation platform built specifically for life sciences organizations, designed to streamline GxP activities such as CQV, CSV, and CSA by combining automation with contextual AI.It delivers substantial reductions in validation cost and cycle time through features like smart automation, package cloning, master data management, and an AI-augmented RAG framework that can generate and adapt validation content based on requirements.The platform supports end-to-end traceability with automated requirement–risk–test mapping, version control, e-signatures, and live dashboards for real-time status and test tracking. Cloud-native and mobile-ready, Valkit.ai offers rapid deployment with low implementation fees, integrates with tools like Jira, Azure DevOps, and Vaisala viewLinc, and emphasizes data protection and responsible AI to maintain regulatory compliance and data integrity. Learn more at valkit.ai.

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