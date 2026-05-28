Stewardship Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Art Russell, Stewardship's new CFO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stewardship has appointed Art Russell as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), strengthening its Executive Leadership Team at a time of significant growth – in 2024, the Christian charity reported another record year in grants out, with £106m going to over 12,000 church, charity and Christian worker partners, and its total assets under management reached £215m for the first time.Art joins Stewardship with more than three decades of international financial leadership experience across listed companies, private equity-backed businesses and mission-critical service sectors. He most recently served as CFO of APC Technology Group and and SMT Corp. and previously held CFO roles at VivoPower, where he also stepped in as Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Bond Aviation Group. Earlier in his career, Art held senior finance roles at NorTerra Inc. and Deloitte Canada.At Stewardship, Art will oversee the organisation’s financial strategy, governance and operations, supporting its growth and long-term sustainability. His appointment reflects Stewardship’s ongoing commitment to strong financial stewardship in service of its mission: helping Christians be wise and generous stewards of all that God entrusts to them.Art succeeds Felicity Griffiths, who has served as Stewardship’s Chief Finance and Operating Officer (CFOO) since January 2024. Following Art’s appointment, Felicity will continue as Chief Operating Officer (COO), focusing her leadership on operational excellence, service delivery and organisational effectiveness.Janie Oliver, CEO:“We are delighted to welcome Art to Stewardship at such a significant point in our growth. He brings exceptional depth of financial leadership, with a proven track record of guiding complex organisations through change, strengthening governance and supporting sustainable growth. This experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact in serving Christians and the causes they care about.I am also deeply grateful to Felicity for the outstanding contribution she has made in her combined CFOO role. This transition allows us to build on that strong foundation - strengthening our financial leadership while enabling Felicity to focus fully on driving forward our ambitious technology and strategic projects across Stewardship.”Art Russell, CFO:“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about building strong financial foundations that support long-term impact so I’m thrilled to now bring that experience to Stewardship, and at a time of growing opportunity. With its strong foundation and clear mission, there is significant potential to further strengthen financial stewardship, enhance governance and support sustainable growth.”Felicity Griffiths, COO said:“It has been a privilege to serve as CFOO during a period of considerable growth for Stewardship. I am now excited to welcome Art, whose experience and leadership will further strengthen our financial capability, allowing me to focus on continuing to direct our strategic operations so that we continue to deliver excellent service to our clients and partners.”Notes to Editors1. Stewardship is a Christian charity and Donor Advised Fund (DAF) that has been working with generous Christians and the ministries they support for 120 years. In 2025, they helped over 30,000 donors discover the joy of generosity as they gave around £160m in support of over 12,000 churches, charities and Christian workers. Stewardship’s professional services also equip, grow and strengthen those partners so they can create more impact for God’s Kingdom.2. Art Russell’s LinkedIn profile ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/art-russell-58919720/details/experience/ 3. Felicity Griffith’s LinkedIn profile ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/felicity-griffiths-20977635/ 4. Janie Oliver’s LinkedIn profile ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/janie-oliver-01274216/ Further informationDownload a high resolution profile photo (colour and mono) of Art Russell here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0ta7o6p43jjkiod944ktk/ACiaNARAkMu8ymCztsz3MfI?rlkey=az4imnsrrvukkm3husrtbu9gq&st=uumv0fgk&dl=0

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