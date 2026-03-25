EDMO Launches Student ID Verification to Strengthen Admissions Integrity and Reduce Fraud

EDMO Launches AI-powered Student ID Verification

The AI-powered solution helps universities detect fraudulent applications, streamline identity checks, and ensure secure, compliant admissions processes.

Student ID Verification brings speed and accuracy to identity checks, reducing fraud risk while enabling faster, more confident admissions decisions.” — Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDMO , a leading provider of AI-driven enrollment automation solutions for higher education, announced the launch of Student ID Verification, an advanced AI-powered solution designed to help universities validate student identities, prevent application fraud, and ensure trust across the admissions lifecycle.As universities expand their global reach, institutions are increasingly challenged by fraudulent applications, fake documents, and identity mismatches. Admissions teams often rely on manual verification processes, which are time-consuming, error-prone, and difficult to scale, leading to delays, compliance risks, and compromised decision-making.Student ID Verification addresses these challenges by automating identity validation and enabling institutions to conduct deep, real-time verification checks with speed and accuracy. The solution leverages AI to analyze submitted identity documents, detect inconsistencies, and flag potential risks, ensuring that only legitimate applicants move forward in the enrollment process.Powered by intelligent verification models and seamless system integrations, Student ID Verification allows universities to standardize identity checks across applications while significantly reducing manual effort. This enables admissions teams to focus on high-value decision-making rather than time-intensive verification tasks.The tool supports verification across a wide range of student identity documents, including government-issued IDs and passports. By combining document analysis with fraud detection capabilities, institutions can strengthen compliance, reduce risk exposure, and maintain the integrity of their admissions pipeline.In addition to verification, the solution provides institutions with actionable insights into verification outcomes, flagged anomalies, and risk patterns, helping teams continuously refine their admissions strategies and safeguard against evolving fraud tactics.“Trust and authenticity are critical in today’s admissions landscape,” said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO of EDMO. “With Student ID Verification, we’re enabling institutions to move beyond manual checks and adopt a more intelligent, scalable approach to identity validation, ensuring faster decisions while protecting the integrity of the admissions process.”Key benefits of Student ID Verification include:- AI-powered identity and document verification- Detection of fraudulent or manipulated applications- Faster, automated verification workflows- Reduced manual effort for admissions teams- Improved compliance and admissions integrityStudent ID Verification reflects EDMO’s ongoing commitment to equipping higher education institutions with intelligent solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk, and build trust across the student enrollment journey.About EDMOEDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and $10M+ in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle.Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM and SIS environments—helping universities work smarter without the need to rip and replace.Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, Rowan University, and Pearson, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

EDMO's AI-powered Student ID Verification video

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