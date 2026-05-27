Creatio Introduces Unlimited Enterprise for the AI Era

New enterprise operating model empowers businesses to scale work across people and AI agents with no limits

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio, an AI-native CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, workflows, or scale, today introduced Unlimited Enterprise , a new operating model built for the age of AI.People and AI Agents Work Together — with No LimitsFor decades, enterprise software has been developed around access. Work was done by people, systems were licensed per user, and growth scaled with headcount.That model no longer reflects how modern organizations operate. In the AI era, execution happens continuously across people and AI agents. Growth no longer scales through seats.Unlimited Enterprise is designed for this shift. It removes the structural limitations of traditional enterprise software and enables organizations to scale execution freely across people, AI agents, workflows, and applications.“Traditional enterprise software was built for a different time,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO at Creatio. “In the age of AI, the question is not how many users or workflows a platform can support, but how much work an organization can execute. Unlimited Enterprise shifts the model from access to execution, so that organizations can use technology to accelerate their business with no limits.”The Five Pillars of Unlimited EnterpriseThe Unlimited Enterprise model is powered by five core pillars that equip organizations for the AI era:1. People and AI agents working together. Human-led and fully agentic workflows orchestrated on one platform2. Best-in-class CRM and industry workflows. Best-in-class CRM and industry workflows with AI agents across sales, service, and marketing.3. One platform with an AI-native engine and no-code designers. Organizations can combine AI coding agents with visual no-code tools to rapidly build, automate, and evolve workflows and applications — backed by enterprise-grade governance and observability.4. Unlimited growth. Enterprises can scale freely across users, agents, workflows, and applications.5. Genuine care. A focus on long-term customer success and strong business outcomes remains at the heart of Creatio’s culture and customer relationships.Scaling without LimitsTo support the Unlimited Enterprise operating model, Creatio has introduced the new Unlimited pricing plan. The Unlimited plan includes access to the full platform, all Creatio CRM products, with:- Unlimited users- Unlimited custom agents- Unlimited applications- Unlimited workflows- Unlimited custom objects and API callsLearn more and explore the new pricing model on the Creatio pricing page With Unlimited Enterprise, organizations can run workflows continuously, expand automation, replace fragmented systems, and scale execution across teams and use cases. To learn more about the new model, visit Creatio website About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

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