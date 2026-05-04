Creatio Sets a New Standard for Enterprise Software Pricing in the Age of AI

New pricing approach removes user-based barriers and introduces the Unlimited pricing model

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today announced a game-changing update to its pricing model focused on maximizing value to its customers in the age of AI.The Unlimited EnterpriseTraditional enterprise software pricing was designed for a SaaS world where every action traced back to a user. AI agents now execute workflows at scale, and the combination of human-led and fully agentic execution is becoming the new standard. Creatio is proud to introduce the Unlimited model — a new pricing plan designed for the AI era. By eliminating seat-based limitations, organizations can now enjoy enterprise-wide adoption and unify their workflows on a single platform.The Unlimited plan includes access to the full platform, all Creatio CRM products, with:- Unlimited users- Unlimited custom agents- Unlimited applications- Unlimited workflows- Unlimited custom objects and API callsThis stands in sharp contrast to traditional software vendors anchored to per-user pricing models. With the Unlimited plan, organizations can:- Scale automation across the enterprise without licensing barriers.- Deploy new workflows and agents instantly, without procurement delays.- Standardize on a single platform, eliminating fragmented tools and pointed solutions.- Maximize ROI by aligning platform usage to business outcomes rather than seat counts.- Accelerate time to value, moving from pilot to full-scale deployment without constraints.Unlimited pricing is determined based on the scale of the organization. This approach replaces rigid, seat-bound usage with an offer designed for unlimited execution, automation, and innovation. For customers still seeking per-user pricing, Creatio continues to offer flexible pricing model options through Growth and Enterprise plans, allowing organizations to get started quickly and scale toward Unlimited as their needs evolve."Software should no longer limit how many people can engage in innovation," said Burley Kawasaki, SVP of Industries at Creatio. "With AI transforming how work gets done, organizations need the freedom to scale workflows, users, and AI agents. Our new model reflects that shift, making it easier for companies to innovate faster, collaborate broadly, and deliver more value."Creatio AI Studio Now Included by DefaultAs part of this update, Creatio Studio has been renamed to Creatio Business Studio, and a new product, Creatio AI Studio, is being introduced and is now required by default alongside Creatio Business Studio licenses.Creatio AI Studio is an AI-native platform to manage the end-to-end agent lifecycle. It includes market-leading agent building capabilities — Prompt Agent Designer, Workflow Agent Designer, and Code Agent Designer, along with extended channel and integration support and world-class Observability and Governance tools. Creatio AI Studio enables organizations to build and deploy enterprise-ready agents using state-of-the-art technologies and combine them with human-led processes, delivering the most complete workflow automation stack.The new pricing model, including the Unlimited plan and Creatio AI Studio, became effective on May 1, 2026, and is now available to all customers globally. For more information, visit creatio.com/products/pricing About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

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