Novem Goes Live in 6 Weeks with Creatio, Transforming Commercial Operations Across Major Branches

Mexico-based water infrastructure leader deploys Creatio in record time, establishing a unified commercial execution model

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code at its core, today announced that Novem, one of the largest companies within its corporate group and a leading provider of water infrastructure solutions in Mexico, has successfully deployed its platform across its five largest branches in just six weeks.Operating nationally in Mexico with additional presence in Miami and Brazil, Novem manages complex, project-driven commercial operations. As the company continued to grow, fragmented tools and manual processes limited visibility into pipeline performance, customer interactions, and cross-branch coordination.To address these challenges, Novem adopted Creatio’s agentic platform to orchestrate its commercial workflows and establish structured governance across sales operations.The rapid deployment unified commercial processes, centralized customer and project visibility, and introduced standardized pipeline management across branches, creating a scalable execution layer capable of supporting continued expansion.“Going live in just six weeks across our five largest branches would not have been possible without the flexibility and speed that Creatio provides,” said Ricardo Gonzalez Saenz, Commercial Operations Director at Novem. “We were looking for a more dynamic platform that would allow us to be closer to our customers and make our sales force much more effective.”By leveraging Creatio’s no-code architecture and embedded process orchestration capabilities, Novem structured its commercial workflows before configuration began, ensuring disciplined implementation without unnecessary complexity. The result was a fast, controlled rollout that strengthened pipeline governance and improved operational transparency across regions.Today, Creatio drives Novem’s commercial operations through agentic automation — embedding structured decision paths, enforcing execution discipline, and enabling the organization to scale without increasing operational complexity.In a market where infrastructure projects demand speed, coordination, and precise visibility, Novem now operates with the structured agility required to compete and grow with confidence.To learn more about Novem’s experience with Creatio, visit this page About NovemNovem is one of the largest companies within its corporate group and a leading provider of water infrastructure solutions in Mexico. The company operates nationally with additional presence in Miami and Brazil, delivering piping, water treatment systems, pumping equipment, and pool technologies through a multi-branch commercial network.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code at its core. Creatio helps organizations orchestrate customer and operational workflows, enabling faster time-to-value and scalable execution. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily in over 100 countries.

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