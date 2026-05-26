Governor Abbott Appoints Baimbridge, Mayne To Texas Violent Gang Task Force

TEXAS, May 26 - May 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Alison Baimbridge and Russell Mayne to the Texas Violent Gang Task Force for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The task force forms strategic partnerships among local, state, and federal criminal justice, juvenile justice, and correctional agencies to better enable those agencies to take a proactive stance towards tracking gang activity and the growth and spread of gangs statewide.

Alison Baimbridge of Missouri City is the chief prosecutor of vehicular crimes of Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and an adjunct professor at Baylor University School of Law. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), Texas District & County Attorneys Association (TDCAA), the Southern District of Texas, Texas Prosecutors Society, and the Gus George Advisory Board. She also serves as a volunteer for Houston Food Bank and New Hope Church. Baimbridge received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.

Russell Mayne of Lubbock is the assistant district attorney of the border prosecution unit for the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the SBOT and the TDCAA. Additionally, he serves on the personnel committee at Lakeridge Methodist Church and as a coach at Lubbock Cooper Little League. Mayne received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University (TTU) and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.