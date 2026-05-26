Governor Abbott Appoints Friedrichs, Nightingale To The Family Violence Criminal Homicide Prevention Task Force

TEXAS, May 26 - May 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Andrew Friedrichs and Shari Nightingale to the Family Violence Criminal Homicide Prevention Task Force for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Additionally, the Governor named Friedrichs chair of the Task Force. The Task Force shall analyze the top risk factors that may lead to family violence criminal homicide, advise and provide resources to state agencies and nonprofit organizations to develop and improve training for professionals who interact with survivors of family violence; collect, analyze, and make publicly available information that is not privileged, confidential, or otherwise prohibited from disclosure by law, organized by region, and develop policy recommendations to assist the state.

Andrew Friedrichs of Austin is the executive director for the Governor's Public Safety Office. He previously worked as the executive director for the Commission on State Emergency Communications. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy. Friedrichs received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts in Criminology from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

Shari Nightingale of Katy is retired from the healthcare field. She is the director and facilitator of Lindsay’s Light Dating Violence Prevention Program and the vice president of chaperones and purchasing for the Katy High School Band Executive Board. She attended Victoria College and Houston Community College.