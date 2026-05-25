Governor Abbott Honors Fallen Heroes At Memorial Day Ceremony In Sugar Land

TEXAS, May 25 - May 25, 2026 | Sugar Land, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today paid tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Sugar Land Memorial Park.

"Today we reaffirm our gratitude and provide our deepest respect for all who died in service to our great nation," said Governor Abbott. "We should honor their memory every day by living our lives in a way that is worthy of the sacrifice they made in times of war as well as times of peace. We ask for God's blessing and comfort for the families of the fallen, and we rededicate ourselves to the cause for which they fought and died. May we never forget the price they paid so that we can remain free."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott urged Texans to always remember the dedication and sacrifice made by our fallen heroes. ​The Governor honored the brave service members who selflessly defended the freedoms Americans cherish, emphasizing that their sacrifice represents the highest form of service to our nation. Additionally, Governor Abbott noted that the nation's highest calling is to serve our country and risk one’s life to protect the freedoms Americans hold dear. The Governor called on all Texans to reflect on this solemn day, teaching future generations about the true cost of liberty.

The Governor was joined by City of Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon, Retired Brigadier General Dave Van Kleeck, Houston Texans Player Development Advisor Mikado Hinson, and other military advocates and service members.

Additional photos of the ceremony will be provided here when available.