GuliKit Launches Goku 2 Ultra-Fast Bluetooth Controller Adapter for Switch 2, PC, Xbox, PS4, Android, and SteamOS

GuliKit Goku 2 ultra-fast Bluetooth controller adapter brings low-latency wireless controller connectivity and broad multi-platform compatibility to console, PC, handheld, and Android players. GuliKit Goku 2 Bluetooth controller adapter supports Switch 2 Pro Controller use on PC and unlocks PS5 adaptive trigger features in supported games.

Goku 2 brings ultra-low-latency Bluetooth, broad controller support, and multi-platform compatibility for console, PC, handheld, and Android gaming.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuliKit today announced the global launch of the Goku 2 ultra-fast Bluetooth controller adapter, its next-generation wireless controller adapter designed for console, PC, handheld, and Android players. As the world’s first Bluetooth controller adapter to support the Switch 2 Pro Controller, Goku 2 builds on the broad multi-platform compatibility of the original Goku adapter while introducing GuliKit’s Hyperlink 2 Bluetooth technology for a much faster response and significantly lower input latency.With advanced protocol conversion, low-latency e-sports level performance, and a range of new customization features, Goku 2 gives players a simple and flexible way to use their favorite controllers across more platforms — while also unlocking extra features for many original controllers.The First Bluetooth Adapter to Bring the Switch 2 Pro Controller to PCFor players who want to use the new Switch 2 Pro Controller on PC, direct connectivity remains limited, as the controller currently does not support PC connection via Bluetooth. Goku 2 bridges that gap as the first Bluetooth controller dongle to bring Switch 2 Pro Controller support to PC via Bluetooth.Goku 2 converts Switch 2 Pro Controller inputs to X-input, helping ensure broad compatibility across PC games. Players can also press and hold the side button to switch to native protocol mode, which enables gyro support for the Switch 2 Pro Controller and Switch Pro controller on PC.Unlock PS5 Controller Features on PCBesides X-input compatibility with Goku 2 by Bluetooth on Windows, PS5 DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers can also access gyro controls, touch-pad input, light settings, and adaptive trigger effects when supported by the game. These features require the adapter to be set to native output mode, and HD rumble is not supported. This gives players more flexible input options for action, shooter, racing, and motion-control titles, while helping preserve more of the original controller experience when gaming across platforms.Powered by Hyperlink 2 for Much Faster, Ultra-Low Delay E-sports PerformanceGoku 2 features GuliKit’s latest Hyperlink 2 Bluetooth technology, which uses dynamic wireless channel selection to optimize connection quality and maintain stable performance in busy wireless environments. Compared with standard Bluetooth connections, Goku 2 offers a higher polling rate and lower latency for faster, more responsive controller input.Based on latency testing with third-party open-source GPDL hardware and software, the GuliKit TT Series Controller paired with Goku 2 reaches a polling rate of 810Hz with 2.95ms latency, while the PS5 controller paired with Goku 2 reaches 750Hz with 5.75ms latency. By comparison, a typical Bluetooth connection operates at around 125–250Hz with 8–30ms latency.Advanced Customizable Features for Original ControllersBeyond cross-platform connectivity, Goku 2 adds advanced customization features to many original controllers to meet different game control preferences through simple button combinations, with no extra software required.Goku 2 adds Semi-Turbo and Full Turbo options for games where rapid or repeated inputs can make a difference, such as action games and shooters. Players can also adjust vibration strength, stick sensitivity, and trigger sensitivity to better match different game genres and personal play styles.For PS5 and Xbox controllers, Goku 2 allows the triggers to be switched to a non-linear instant trigger mode, reducing the travel distance needed for faster activation — a useful advantage in shooters, racing games, and other fast-response scenarios.Broad Controller and Platform CompatibilityGoku 2 supports a wide range of popular controllers, including GuliKit controllers, Switch Pro Controller, Switch 2 Pro Controller, Xbox One Bluetooth Controller, Xbox Series Controller, Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, PS4 Controller, PS5 Controller, and PS5 DualSense Edge Controller.Supported platforms include Windows 7 or later, Android 9.0 or later, Switch, Switch 2, SteamOS Holo 3.4 or later, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but not PS5 due to the platform’s protocol limitation. For Switch 1 & 2, players need to enable “Pro Controller Wired Connection” in system settings.Plug-and-Play Setup with Easy PairingGoku 2 is designed to be simple and convenient to use. It is plug-and-play on all supported platforms and requires no separate driver installation. Once connected to a device, the receiver automatically enters pairing mode, so players do not need to press a button on the adapter to begin pairing.When switching between platforms, previously paired controllers do not need to be paired again. Goku 2 can automatically reconnect to the controller, reducing setup time and helping players get into the game faster.For use on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS4, Goku 2 requires an original controller for pairing guide and gaming use. With the original controller powered off, connect it to the Goku 2 receiver using a wired connection. Then power on the controller you want to use and put it into pairing mode. Finally, plug the Goku 2 receiver into the console’s USB A port. When the adapter indicator stays solid, pairing is complete.Availability and PricingThe GuliKit Goku 2 ultra-fast Bluetooth controller adapter will be available starting May 27, 2026, through Amazon US, followed by availability on Amazon UK, Amazon Europe, and Amazon Japan.United StatesMSRP: $19.99EuropeMSRP: €19.99United KingdomMSRP: £16.99JapanMSRP: ¥3,699The purchase links and regional availability details will be announced through GuliKit’s official website and social media channels.About GuliKitGuliKit is a global leader in gaming hardware innovation, known for pioneering breakthrough controller technologies including anti-drift Hall Effect joysticks, Maglev vibration motors, and next-generation TMR electromagnetic joystick systems.The company also developed its proprietary Hyperlink 2 ultra-low-latency Bluetooth technology, delivering some of the fastest response times and lowest input latency in the industry.By continuously pushing the boundaries of controller technology, GuliKit is redefining how players experience games—making gaming smoother, easier, and more enjoyable for players worldwide.Driven by innovation, product quality, and user experience, GuliKit remains committed to bringing cutting-edge gaming technology to the global gaming community.

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